Roblox The Takeover Musical Chairs guide

Roblox The Takeover is a platform-wide festivity featuring 48 experiences across different genres. Musical Chairs, a faithful recreation of the namesake children's game, is a part of this event. Contestants can now complete challenges along with their crew members to earn Solo Creds and Crew Creds, which can be used to purchase various cosmetics.

Besides Creds, the event offers several Takeover badges that are tied to the challenges. You can learn more about them in this comprehensive guide.

The Takeover: How to complete all challenges in Musical Chairs

The portal to the Competition Park (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover challenges in Musical Chairs can be accessed in a couple of ways. The easier option is to run the game on Roblox, click the event-related button on the screen, and then select a task from the menu. A countdown will appear in the bottom left corner, and below it will be your chosen objective.

Another way to enter the game and take a challenge is via Tagtown, the event hub. Here's the full process:

Launch The Takeover and wait for your avatar to spawn in Tagtown.

Find and enter the portal to the Competition Park district.

After being redirected to a new server, find the door that leads to Musical Chairs.

Upon entering this door, you'll need to select one of the challenges from a pop-up menu.

You'll be teleported to the game and immediately be a part of the matchmaking process.

Like most games participating in the event, there are four challenges of diverse difficulties in Musical Chairs. They are named Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme, in increasing order of their difficulty.

All missions cannot be obtained and completed at the same time. Instead, you have to complete the previous mission to access the next one of higher difficulty.

The Takeover challenges in Musical Chairs

Complete the tasks to get Solo Creds (Image via Roblox)

The event challenges will remain in Musical Chairs till September 22, 2025, expiring alongside The Takeover. All of them have been listed below, along with their base Solo Cred and badge rewards:

Difficulty Challenge Reward Badge Noob Compete in 2 rounds with 8 or more players 1 Solo Cred The Takeover - Noob Pro Place top 3 in three different matches with 8 or more players 2 Solo Creds The Takeover - Pro Master Beat the boss on normal mode 3 Solo Creds The Takeover - Master Extreme Beat the boss on nightmare mode 4 Solo Creds The Takeover - Extreme

A player can receive bonus Solo Creds for completing a challenge for the first time. Moreover, such bonuses are applied on special days by the event administrators. Capitalize on them to earn Creds at a faster rate and then buy an item of your choice from the event marketplace.

While the first two missions in Musical Chairs are straightforward, the ones named Master and Extreme include boss fights. These can be attempted both solo and with a crew, although the latter is recommended to clear the mission easily.

FAQs on Roblox The Takeover

Where is Musical Chairs in Tagtown?

Musical Chairs can be found in the Competition Park district of Tagtown.

How many event challenges are there in Musical Chairs?

This game has four challenges, categorized into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme.

How many times can a mission be completed?

You can take and complete a mission any number of times and receive rewards along the way.

How do I get to the Nightmare mode boss?

The Nightmare mode boss becomes accessible only after defeating the Normal Boss in the Master-difficulty challenge.

