Roblox The Takeover: Untitled Boxing Game guide

Untitled Boxing Game is a competitive fighting experience that is taking part in Roblox The Takeover. Similar to most participating titles, it has brought four event challenges, with each giving Solo Creds and rare badges as rewards. These missions can be completed multiple times, but they require players to compete in the squared circle for hours.

This guide explores all the challenges introduced by The Takeover in the Untitled Boxing Game.

Roblox The Takeover: How to begin the challenges in Untitled Boxing Game

You can check the challenges in the game itself (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to view and obtain the event challenges. First, you can launch Untitled Boxing Game on Roblox and then interact with the white dome-shaped object in the starter area. It will open the Challenges Menu, letting you take a mission associated with The Takeover.

A lengthier process involves entering Untitled Boxing Game from the event hub called Tagtown. To do the same, follow these instructions:

Open The Takeover and wait for your character to spawn in Tagtown.

Enter the portal that leads to the Competition Park district.

Head to the Half Pipe Zone. You'll find the door that leads to Untitled Boxing Game.

Enter the door and select any challenge to be teleported to the game.

The challenges are available till September 22, 2025. You and your crewmates can complete them to get Solo Creds and Crew Creds for buying in-game cosmetics. Additionally, a few Creator items are on sale in Tagtown, which require a total of 377 Robux.

Untitled Boxing Game is just one of the titles participating in The Takeover. You can find the complete list of games in this guide.

All event challenges in Untitled Boxing Game

All challenges and their provided rewards (Image via Roblox)

All missions in Untitled Boxing Game require you to step into the ring and compete with other players. They are categorized into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme in ascending difficulty. You must complete the first challenge to access the next one of increased difficulty, so you cannot jump from Noob to Extreme in an instant.

Completing a challenge for the first time will reward you with double Creds. Moreover, on certain days, you can earn more Creds by finishing any task.

The following table features all the event challenges and their base rewards in Untitled Boxing Game:

Difficulty Challenge Reward Badge Noob Land an Ultimate Attack 1 Cred Noob Pro Get 5 Knockdowns 2 Creds Pro Master Score 3-0 (a Perfect Win) in a single match twice 3 Creds Master Extreme Win all three matches from Coach Bringus's past 4 Creds Extreme

The Noob challenge is only completed if your Ultimate move hits your opponent. If the latter blocks it, you'll need to wait for another opportunity.

Getting a perfect 3-0 score against experienced players is extremely difficult. A simpler way to complete the Master challenge is by using a second/alternate account as a dummy opponent. It will take hits without retaliating, letting you complete the challenge easily.

FAQs on Roblox The Takeover

Where is Untitled Boxing Game in Tagtown?

This game is in the Competition Park district of Tagtown.

How do I perform an Ultimate in Untitled Boxing Game?

To use the Ultimate, press the 'Q' button. Note that the skill is blockable.

Who is Coach Bringus?

Coach Bringus is an NPC who teleports you to matches from their past. He can be found at one of the ringsides, watching a retro television.

