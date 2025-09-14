Roblox The Takeover Slap Battles guide

Slap Battles is among the many games participating in Roblox The Takeover. Upon entering it, players can complete four challenges of escalating difficulties to earn Solo Creds and badges. The tasks can be finished within a few hours, but you'll need to be at your very gaming best.

Ad

Let's take a look at all the available challenges in Slap Battles as part of The Takeover.

How to begin The Takeover challenges in Slap Battles

The portal to the Competition Park (Image via Roblox)

The portal to Slap Battles can be found in the Competition Park district of Tagtown, the event hub. Here's a quick guide on how to find it:

Ad

Trending

Open The Takeover on the Roblox platform.

Upon spawning in Tagtown, enter the portal that leads to Competition Park.

You'll be redirected to a new server.

After entering the district, find and enter the portal that leads to Slap Battles.

There will be several doors leading to different game modes in Slap Battles. Take the one marked "The Takeover" to jump to the event.

Your avatar will spawn in the Splat Battles event lobby, which is a metro station that leads to Slap City. The matchmaking will take 30 seconds.

Ad

The event gameplay is straightforward. Each team is tasked with spreading their paint all over the map. They can use special abilities, Bomber, Speedster, and Roller, to quickly progress in their objective, and also have a Slap Hand for disrupting rivals.

If you're having trouble navigating the world of Tagtown, use our guide on all districts in Roblox The Takeover.

All event challenges in Slap Battles

Badges that can be earned in the game (Image via Roblox)

In Slap Battles, players can take four challenges that are part of the ongoing event. They are named as Noob, Pro, and Master, based on their difficulty. At the beginning, only the Noob-difficulty mission is available, but more are unlocked as you progress.

Ad

Here are all the mission and their provided rewards. Note that the following table doesn't take into account the 2x bonus rewards given for clearing a challenge for the first time.

Difficulty Challenge Reward Badge Noob Cover 35,000 studs in your own paint 1 Solo Cred The Takeover - Paint the town Neon Pro Win 2 games of Splat Battles 2 Solo Creds The Takeover - Canvas Conqueror Master Win the Splat Battles Championship 3 Solo Creds The Takeover - Splat Battles Champion and Color Splash

Ad

To complete the Noob challenge, keep pressing the 'E' key to splatter paint all over the map. It is possible to cover 35,000 studs with paint within a single contest. However, to avoid losing time, consider not attacking or slapping players, and sticking to the task at hand.

The Splat Battles Championship, associated with the Master challenge, is unlocked after completing the Pro challenge. It is tough, given that you're matched with skill players, so put your best foot forward.

Ad

Each event challenge, after being completed, can be repeated any number of times. This allows you to continue collecting Creds in a particular game.

Also check: Roblox The Takeover: All challenges and rewards

FAQs on Roblox Takeover

Where is Slap Battles in Tagtown?

The portal to Slap Battles is in the Competition Park district.

What special abilities can be used in the Slap Battles event map?

Bomber, Speedster, and Roller are the special abilities that can be utilized on the event map.

Ad

How do I get the Color Splash badge?

You can get this badge by winning the Splat Battles Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025