Roblox The Takeover Tower Defense Simulator guide

With the advent of The Takeover event, Tower Defense Simulator has introduced four new unique challenges to complete and earn rewards from. These missions are centered around special challenge levels designed specifically for the platform-wide event. Their difficulty rises with each subsequent level, so be sure to bring your best loadouts for the event.

Upon clearing The Takeover challenges in this game, you will earn Solo Cred, along with four event-themed badges. Continue reading to find out how to get these freebies.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Tower Defense Simulator

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

You can find the portal for this game in the Adrenaline Heights District. From The Takeover hub area, head over to the portal labeled Adrenaline Heights and accept the prompt to teleport to the District. From there, you can find rectangular portals that lead you directly into the experience. You may also use the Search function in the Roblox Player app to launch the game directly.

In the Tower Defense Simulator hub area, you will find a podium dedicated to the platform-wide event. Interact with it to view the challenges and hit the blue play button to get started.

This guide includes the challenges and rewards for all games featured in Roblox The Takeover.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Tower Defense Simulator

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover challenges in this game are sorted into four distinct categories. These include Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme, arranged in increasing order of difficulty. You can only unlock higher difficulty challenges after completing the easier ones.

Here are the missions to complete as part of The Takeover in this experience:

Noob: Clear the first challenge level. Grants The Takeover - Tier I badge as a completion reward.

Clear the first challenge level. Grants badge as a completion reward. Pro: Clear the second challenge level. Grants The Takeover - Tier II badge as a completion reward.

Clear the second challenge level. Grants badge as a completion reward. Master: Clear the third challenge level. Grants The Takeover - Tier III badge as a completion reward.

Clear the third challenge level. Grants badge as a completion reward. Extreme: Take on the final challenge level with difficulty modifiers. Grants The Takeover - Tier IV badge as a completion reward.

For veteran players, these challenges are not exceedingly taxing. They are designed to be completed by most players, so it shouldn’t take you much time to finish them. That said, new players may struggle with Master and Extreme difficulty challenges, as they require at least some game knowledge and a decent loadout to complete.

In addition to the badges listed above, you will receive Solo Cred for completing the challenges. Solo Cred can be used in The Takeover hub to acquire event-exclusive UGC items.

FAQs for Tower Defense Simulator in The Takeover

Are The Takeover missions quick to complete in Tower Defense Simulator?

It will take you up to an hour to finish the missions, depending on your experience with the game.

How long will The Takeover last?

The Takeover will sunset on September 22, 2025.

How do I get The Takeover - Tier II badge in Tower Defense Simulator?

The Takeover - Tier II badge can be obtained by completing the Pro mission, which requires you to clear the second challenge level.

