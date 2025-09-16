Roblox The Takeover World // Zero guide

World // Zero is an anime-style open-world RPG game featured in Roblox's The Takeover event. Players can complete event challenges to earn Creds that can be redeemed in the shop. In the game, you must clear dungeons, defeat their bosses, and stand victorious to earn rewards. Clearing all missions boosts your crew to the top of the leaderboard, granting 20 Creds for zone domination.

Ad

This guide will help you conquer every dungeon and climb to the top.

How to start playing The Takeover challenges in Roblox's World // Zero

Characters to choose (Image via Roblox)

Skate towards the Adrenaline Heights tunnel and locate the poolside on the event hub. As you spawn inside the portal, the game will ask you to choose one of three roles - Swordmaster, Arcane Mage, and Defender - if you're playing it for the first time.

Ad

Trending

After you choose your character, you must complete the tutorial, which explains everything to you. In the game lobby, locate the event tower to start playing the challenges.

Completing The Takeover challenges in Roblox's World // Zero

Challenges to Complete in World // Zero (Image via Roblox)

Once you select the mission, you will spawn in the dungeon. There are four challenges to complete inside:

Ad

Noob: Defeat the Event Dungeon.

Defeat the Event Dungeon. Pro: Defeat the Event Dungeon on Challenge Mode.

Defeat the Event Dungeon on Challenge Mode. Master: Defeat the Event Dungeon on Nightmare Mode.

Defeat the Event Dungeon on Nightmare Mode. Expert: Defeat the Event Dungeon on Ludicrous Mode.

Also read: Roblox The Takeover Tower Defense X Guide

Every dungeon you face in the game will be of the same course but with increased difficulty. Inside, you'll be allotted a set of abilities to fight with and clear the challenges. Here are some tips to remember when clearing dungeons.

Ad

You must eliminate all the enemies before advancing to the next area.

A pet is allotted to you - ride it to cover distances faster and more smoothly.

You'll see crabs as your enemies, each with different abilities, damage, and health points.

Dungeons have several obstacles that slow you down and increase the damage taken.

DJ Funk is the first mini-boss you'll encounter; it hits you with its guitar with splash damage.

Keep dodging enemy attacks to safeguard your health and advance smoothly.

Ad

In the final boss fight, you must guard the Golden Jukebox. Waves of crabs will approach it and try to damage it. Once it's destroyed, you lose. The boss is Pirate Crab and summons multiple damaging circles; keep dodging these to take less damage.

Once you successfully defeat the final boss and protect the jukebox, you'll be granted Creds and can play the next challenge in World // Zero.

Also read: Roblox The Takeover event: Savannah Life guide

Ad

FAQs

Can I play the event solo, or do I need a crew?

You can play solo, but joining a crew helps you dominate zones faster and boosts your chances of earning the extra 20 Creds.

Are the challenges different from the regular World // Zero gameplay?

The core gameplay remains the same, but the event has added a new dungeon, combined with Creds as rewards.

Where can I use the Creds I earn?

Creds can be redeemed in The Takeover shop for exclusive event items.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025