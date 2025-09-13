Roblox The Takeover Tower Defense X guide

Tower Defense X is one of the featured games in The Takeover. As the name suggests, it revolves around deploying soldier towers to defend your base against enemies. During The Takeover's run, you can complete challenges in Tower Defense X to earn Creds. You can participate either solo or as part of a crew. When playing with a crew, completing challenges contributes to zone capture, which rewards you with 20 Creds.

Here's how you can dominate Tower Defense X and complete challenges.

How to play Tower Defense X in The Takeover event

Helicopters in the Lobby (Image via Roblox)

To play Tower Defense X in The Takeover, locate the Adrenaline Heights tunnel within the event hub. Once you teleport there, look for the portal labeled with the game’s name. Before entering, you’ll see a list of available challenges. Select one to start.

Upon spawning in Tower Defense X, look for the helicopters, as they will transport you to the game arena. Each helicopter can hold a maximum of four players and departs once the countdown ends, regardless of whether it’s full.

Completing challenges in Tower Defense X

Loadouts (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover offers four challenges for you to complete:

Noob (Two Creds): Clear wave 7.

Pro (Four Creds): Defeat Captain Slime.

Master (Six Creds): Defeat Slime King.

Extreme (Eight Creds): Defeat Slime King in Nightmare Mode.

Once you spawn inside the game, choose your mode (Normal or Nightmare) and select a loadout (Assault, Support, or Heavy Weapon). Playing with a full team of four makes it easier to clear waves quickly.

The first challenge is quite easy. You just have to wave 7 using your chosen loadout. Be sure to place your units strategically to cover as much distance as possible.

For the Pro challenge, you must defeat Captain Slime, who appears at wave 18. This boss can be difficult to handle without a full team, especially as slime enemies grow stronger and more numerous with each wave.

The Master challenge requires more effort than the Pro variant since King Slime arrives at wave 25. This is the last wave of the challenge, and clearing it secures victory for your team. If your team upgrades towers strategically and places them well, you can overcome this challenge easily.

All of the above challenges can be completed in the Normal mode. However, the Extreme challenge takes place in the Nightmare mode. While the gameplay mechanics remain the same, enemy waves are tougher and more frequent here.

FAQs for Tower Defense X

Do I need a full team to play the challenge?

No, you can play with fewer than four players. Just make sure you plan your defense strategically.

When do challenge bosses appear?

Captain Slime appears on Wave 18, and King Slime appears on Wave 25.

Is there any difference between Normal and Nightmare modes?

The Nightmare mode has enemies with higher health and damage, making it tougher than the Normal mode.

