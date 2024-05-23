Roblox Together: A Beginner’s Guide

Together is an experience all about cooperation, where you must join forces with friends or fellow Robloxians to clear levels. Each features a platforming-based puzzle, which can only be solved by all players working with each other. The game is designed to be multiplayer, meaning you can't clear levels alone.

This guide explores all major mechanics in Together and expands on them, giving you a basic overview of what the game is about.

Getting started in Together

Official Together cover art (Image via Roblox)

An overview of Together

First and foremost, this experience is a party game, where the more people you have in your server, the easier the levels become. On a mechanical aspect, the title is a physics-based platformer, where you must jump across gaps and navigate the obstacle course to reach the goal.

Each player can interact meaningfully with other players’ avatars, effectively making it so that everyone has to rely on one another to clear levels. Without this, even the easiest levels can become the most formidable of walls. If any player happens to fall into a pit, the game ends instantly.

The game shows the final objective at the beginning of every level before panning to the player character, giving you a basic idea of its layout.

Also read: Pizza Game: A Definitive Guide

Controls

This game's control scheme is quite basic, where each player is only responsible for two actions: moving and jumping.

Movement: W, S, A, D

Jump: Spacebar

Level design

Working with other players to cross a gap (Image via Roblox || Dee-Roblox Fans on YouTube)

Multiple Puzzle Types: The game features various types of puzzles, with each level offering a different spin on the title’s mechanics. The most straightforward of these puzzles are where each player can move independently, while the most complex have all player characters tied to each other with a flexible rope.

The game features various types of puzzles, with each level offering a different spin on the title’s mechanics. The most straightforward of these puzzles are where each player can move independently, while the most complex have all player characters tied to each other with a flexible rope. Together Forever: Players can only advance to the next level if everyone makes it to the end. If anyone happens to hit a snag in the middle, the rest must wait for them to catch up. As mentioned earlier, any player dying resets progress for everyone on the server.

Players can only advance to the next level if everyone makes it to the end. If anyone happens to hit a snag in the middle, the rest must wait for them to catch up. As mentioned earlier, any player dying resets progress for everyone on the server. The Right Way: Being a side-scrolling platformer, your main objective will always be to move towards the right. This remains consistent across all levels, with the differences being the puzzles that separate the players and the end goal.

Being a side-scrolling platformer, your main objective will always be to move towards the right. This remains consistent across all levels, with the differences being the puzzles that separate the players and the end goal. Hit the Yellow Marker: The button marked yellow is usually the key to clearing the path to the final objective. Work with your friends to reach this switch and easily finish the level.

The button marked yellow is usually the key to clearing the path to the final objective. Work with your friends to reach this switch and easily finish the level. Three Distinct Worlds: This title features three distinct worlds with challenging puzzles to tackle. Start easy and slow with the first world to become accustomed to its various platforming challenges and work your way up with your friends in tow.

Shop

In-game shop menu (Image via Roblox)

Cosmetic-focused shop: The game has an in-game shop, which includes cosmetic items like hats and skins that don’t change the gameplay. This keeps the overall experience fairly straightforward and consistent, with none of the players having access to a specific boost.

The game has an in-game shop, which includes cosmetic items like hats and skins that don’t change the gameplay. This keeps the overall experience fairly straightforward and consistent, with none of the players having access to a specific boost. Optional Hard mode: You can purchase an egg skin from the shop, which makes the game more difficult for everyone. This is the optional Hard mode that adds an extra layer of challenge for everyone involved, as the skin can cause more deaths than what would be possible otherwise.

Also read: Ultimate Town Sandbox: A Definitive Guide

FAQs

What is Together about?

Together is a cooperative experience where you must work with other players to clear physics-based platforming levels.

How many players can join a single Together server?

Up to eight players can join a single server in this Roblox experience.

What is the minimum number of players needed for Together?

You need at least two players to join your server to begin a game in this title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback