Roblox Tower Defenders codes (November 2022): Free Skins and Shards

Roblox Tower Defenders is a strategy game that was developed by the Lysandr and Dreamers community.

The stunning graphics of the game surpass all of its predeccesors, which has attracted many gamers around the globe ever since its creation back in 2018. Players need to build the right kind of towers to fight off the oncoming waves to defend their base and prevent their castle from being seized by the hoardes.

There are various difficulty levels that can be selected and it is recommended to start with easy mode to get the hang of the game and slowly progress to the higher levels.

To prevent infiltrators from getting inside their base, players can make use of certain codes listed below which will help them level up and progress further in the game.

Get free skins and shards using these Roblox Tower Defenders codes in November 2022

Active codes in Roblox Tower Defenders

Below is a list of working codes as of November 2022 that will help players defend their base and level up faster.

Johnroblox - Redeem to receive John Tower

LICH KING - Redeem to receive 50 Shards and Wizard Skin

HALLOW - Redeem to receive 50 Shards + Graveyard skin

FRONTPAGE2021 - Redeem to receive 69 Shards

Bruh - Redeem to receive 50 Shards

PATREON - Redeem to receive 50 Shards + Wizard skin

Inactive codes in Roblox Tower Defenders

Much to the players' relief, there is only one code that does not work for Tower Defenders anymore. However, players can try to redeem it in the event that it is still redeemable for that particular account.

Poggers

How to redeem Tower Defenders codes in Roblox

To redeem all the active codes in Tower Defenders, players must follow these simple steps:

Launch the game and get into a lobby or server.

Click the blue Twitter bird button located at the top-left corner of the screen.

Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the text box that says "Type Code Here"

Hit the Enter key to redeem the code and claim the exciting rewards.

Players will immediately receive their rewards after hitting the enter button. The codes are usually case-sensitive and it is advised to recheck them before hitting the 'Enter' button. It is best to copy and paste the active codes using the list provided above throughout the procedure.

