Roblox Treasure Quest codes (July 2023): Free potion, weapons, and more 

Roblox Treasure Quest is a fighting genre title where players must explore the map, loot treasures, and defeat dangerous monsters. Additionally, they must improve their characters by equipping the finest weapons, armor, and other combat accessories. Individuals must grow in power by leveling up and wielding enchanted weapons. They can also consider using XP and gold potions to become affluent on the server.

Instead of using in-game resources and Robux to purchase boosters, you can redeem the promo codes issued by the devs. These codes are very easy to redeem and offer players free weapons, different types of potions, flags, and more. Scroll ahead to learn more about the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest.

Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest as of July 2023

The potions gained from the codes can help you become the best warriors on the server. Use luck and speed potions in the most challenging fights, as well as when exploring dungeons and other areas of the map.

ELEMENTUSREVENGE —Redeem for a Speed Potion (Latest)

—Redeem for a Speed Potion SUMMER2023 —Redeem for a Luck Potion (Latest)

—Redeem for a Luck Potion ENDLESSMODIFIERS —Redeem for a Super Luck Potion (Latest)

—Redeem for a Super Luck Potion PRIDE2023 —Redeem for a Pride Flag (Latest)

—Redeem for a Pride Flag TQ4YEARBIRTHDAY!!! —Redeem for four or more Cosmetics

—Redeem for four or more Cosmetics DAILYDUNGEONS —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion HALFABILLION! —Redeem for 500 Million Effect

—Redeem for 500 Million Effect SPRING2023 —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion CODECODECODE123123 —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion WEEKLYCOMPETITIONS —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion GLORY —Redeem for Damage Potion

—Redeem for Damage Potion 1MILLIONFAVORITES —Redeem for 1 Million Stars Effect (players above level 100 can redeem this code)

—Redeem for 1 Million Stars Effect (players above level 100 can redeem this code) SEASON4 —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion WAVEDEFENSE —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion ARCHER —Redeem for an Archer Potion

—Redeem for an Archer Potion WINTER2022 —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion HYPERFROSTS REVENGE —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SPOOKYTIME —Redeem for Skin Chest

—Redeem for Skin Chest FALL2022 —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion GHOULPLASMRETURNS —Redeem for a Jump Potion

—Redeem for a Jump Potion thx_for300klikes —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion SAUCE —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion RATIO —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion AMOGUS —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion QUIRKY —Redeem for a Lucky Potion

—Redeem for a Lucky Potion WHOASKED —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion BOOST —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion NOOB —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion ICYBOI —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion BOZO —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion STRONK —Redeem for a Damage Potion

—Redeem for a Damage Potion POG —Redeem for XP Potion

—Redeem for XP Potion WHAT —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion PAUSE —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SECRET —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion blizmid —Redeem for an Avalanche weapon

—Redeem for an Avalanche weapon drip—Redeem for a Speed Potion

Inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

A significant amount of old codes in Roblox Treasure Quest have gone inactive and they are as follows:

HAPPYHOLIDAYS3 —Redeem for Best Gift Ever Skin

—Redeem for Best Gift Ever Skin BRIGHT&SUNNY —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion verycoolcode —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion TQ3YEARS —Redeem for Three & Free

—Redeem for Three & Free PRIDE —Redeem for the Pride Flag

—Redeem for the Pride Flag GOODLUCKPLZ!!! —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion MONOLITHRETURNS —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SPRING2022 —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SMOGSANCTUM —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion NEWDUNGEONHYPE —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion PROLOBBY —Redeem for XP Potion

—Redeem for XP Potion anothaone —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward surpriseee —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward GHOULPLASM —Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots

—Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots SHOPUPDATE —Redeem for Speed Potion

—Redeem for Speed Potion RIPBRIGHTBEACH —Redeem for Luck Potion

—Redeem for Luck Potion VACATION —Redeem for Unique Potion

—Redeem for Unique Potion SUMMERTIME2021 —Redeem for XP Potion

—Redeem for XP Potion TQ2YEARS —Redeem for Two & Through

—Redeem for Two & Through 300MILLIONVISITS —Redeem for earn 10 Backpack Slots

—Redeem for earn 10 Backpack Slots SUPERSUNNY —Redeem for Luck Potion

—Redeem for Luck Potion MINESHAFT —Redeem for Hat Chest

—Redeem for Hat Chest UPDATEHYPE —Redeem for Color Chest

—Redeem for Color Chest LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY —Redeem for Luck Potion

—Redeem for Luck Potion HAPPYEASTER2021 —Redeem for XP Potion

—Redeem for XP Potion REWRITE3 —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion REWRITE2 —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion REWRITE1 —Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots

—Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots THANKSFOR250M_1 —Redeem code for 250 Million Effect

—Redeem code for 250 Million Effect THANKSFOR250M_2 —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion KNIGHTMARE —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion POISONPRISON —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion BOSSFIGHT —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion SPOOKY —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion HAUNTED —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion FRANKENSTEIN —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion ABYSS —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion DOMINUSGRIND —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion samurai —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion 2hourluck—Redeem code for Luck Potions

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest?

Follow the steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Start the Roblox game and enter the server.

Press the blue Twitter icon on the bottom right-hand side of the game screen.

A new dialog box will pop up.

Copy any code from the above list and paste it into the Enter Code Here text box.

Hit the green tick button to activate the Roblox code.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process.