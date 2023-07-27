Roblox Treasure Quest codes (July 2023): Free potion, weapons, and more 

Roblox Treasure Quest is a fighting genre title where players must explore the map, loot treasures, and defeat dangerous monsters. Additionally, they must improve their characters by equipping the finest weapons, armor, and other combat accessories. Individuals must grow in power by leveling up and wielding enchanted weapons. They can also consider using XP and gold potions to become affluent on the server.
Instead of using in-game resources and Robux to purchase boosters, you can redeem the promo codes issued by the devs. These codes are very easy to redeem and offer players free weapons, different types of potions, flags, and more. Scroll ahead to learn more about the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest.
Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest as of July 2023
The potions gained from the codes can help you become the best warriors on the server. Use luck and speed potions in the most challenging fights, as well as when exploring dungeons and other areas of the map.
- ELEMENTUSREVENGE—Redeem for a Speed Potion (Latest)
- SUMMER2023—Redeem for a Luck Potion (Latest)
- ENDLESSMODIFIERS—Redeem for a Super Luck Potion (Latest)
- PRIDE2023—Redeem for a Pride Flag (Latest)
- TQ4YEARBIRTHDAY!!!—Redeem for four or more Cosmetics
- DAILYDUNGEONS—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- HALFABILLION!—Redeem for 500 Million Effect
- SPRING2023—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- CODECODECODE123123—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- WEEKLYCOMPETITIONS—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- GLORY—Redeem for Damage Potion
- 1MILLIONFAVORITES—Redeem for 1 Million Stars Effect (players above level 100 can redeem this code)
- SEASON4—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- WAVEDEFENSE—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- ARCHER—Redeem for an Archer Potion
- WINTER2022—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- HYPERFROSTS REVENGE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SPOOKYTIME—Redeem for Skin Chest
- FALL2022—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- GHOULPLASMRETURNS—Redeem for a Jump Potion
- thx_for300klikes—Redeem for an XP Potion
- SAUCE—Redeem for an XP Potion
- RATIO—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- AMOGUS—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- QUIRKY—Redeem for a Lucky Potion
- WHOASKED—Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOOST—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- NOOB—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- ICYBOI—Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOZO—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- STRONK—Redeem for a Damage Potion
- POG—Redeem for XP Potion
- WHAT—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PAUSE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SECRET—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- blizmid—Redeem for an Avalanche weapon
- drip—Redeem for a Speed Potion
Inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
A significant amount of old codes in Roblox Treasure Quest have gone inactive and they are as follows:
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS3—Redeem for Best Gift Ever Skin
- BRIGHT&SUNNY—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- verycoolcode—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- TQ3YEARS—Redeem for Three & Free
- PRIDE—Redeem for the Pride Flag
- GOODLUCKPLZ!!!—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- MONOLITHRETURNS—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SPRING2022—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SMOGSANCTUM—Redeem for an XP Potion
- NEWDUNGEONHYPE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PROLOBBY—Redeem for XP Potion
- anothaone—Redeem for a Reward
- surpriseee—Redeem for a Reward
- GHOULPLASM—Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots
- SHOPUPDATE—Redeem for Speed Potion
- RIPBRIGHTBEACH—Redeem for Luck Potion
- VACATION—Redeem for Unique Potion
- SUMMERTIME2021—Redeem for XP Potion
- TQ2YEARS—Redeem for Two & Through
- 300MILLIONVISITS—Redeem for earn 10 Backpack Slots
- SUPERSUNNY—Redeem for Luck Potion
- MINESHAFT—Redeem for Hat Chest
- UPDATEHYPE—Redeem for Color Chest
- LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY—Redeem for Luck Potion
- HAPPYEASTER2021—Redeem for XP Potion
- REWRITE3—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- REWRITE2—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- REWRITE1—Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots
- THANKSFOR250M_1—Redeem code for 250 Million Effect
- THANKSFOR250M_2—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- KNIGHTMARE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- POISONPRISON—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- BOSSFIGHT—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- SPOOKY—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- HAUNTED—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- FRANKENSTEIN—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ABYSS—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- DOMINUSGRIND—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- samurai—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- 2hourluck—Redeem code for Luck Potions
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest?
Follow the steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes:
- Start the Roblox game and enter the server.
- Press the blue Twitter icon on the bottom right-hand side of the game screen.
- A new dialog box will pop up.
- Copy any code from the above list and paste it into the Enter Code Here text box.
- Hit the green tick button to activate the Roblox code.
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process.