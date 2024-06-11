Roblox Trespasser: Map 2 guide

Roblox Trespasser is a survival horror experience where you play the role of a security guard who must protect residents while avoiding ghosts and monsters. The recent update added a second map featuring a hospital. You must do your best to keep the anomalies out, keep the patients alive, and maintain the generator’s power.

For newcomers, the various gameplay elements can be a little overwhelming to manage. In essence, the game is about effectively moving from one end of the map to the other while keeping track of its objectives.

Here's how you can clear Map 2 in Trespasser and make it to the end of the game with ease.

How to clear Map 2 in Roblox Trespasser

List of objectives (Image via Roblox)

On the second map, you have to spend three nights in a hospital as a security guard. On night one, you will be tasked with incinerating dead patients. Walk to the marked interface and press E to incinerate each body.

After this, the game will disclose the list of main objectives for the first night, as listed below:

Let normal people in and keep anomalies out. You can identify them by the way their body moves. If their body is oddly shaped or twitchy and their dialogue seems unusual, they are an anomaly and must be denied entry. If a trespasser enters the hospital, call for help using the emergency phone.

Feed vitamins to the patients to keep them alive. Vitamins spawn on the table next to each patient’s bed and can only be given to them when their health depletes.

If a patient dies, incinerate their body to keep their ghost from haunting the hospital.

Keep an eye on the generator as you patrol the halls. If the generator turns off, the power will go out and the patients will die. Hold E to power the generator up when next to it.

You can either patrol the hallways or check the camera from the security station. The latter is recommended for much of the first night, as you won’t have to circle the halls as often. Near the end of night one, the surveillance system will malfunction, requiring you to patrol the hallways manually.

Checking patients' health using the surveillance system (Image via Roblox)

Each patient’s room is labeled with a specific color, which can also be seen atop the room entrance. Use it to identify the correct room and administer the medicine. Continue fulfilling the objectives listed above until you’ve allowed all 12 normal residents into the hospital, after which, the night will end.

If a patient dies, avoid their ghost by sprinting away and hiding in crates located in the hallways. Once the ghost is out of sight, approach the patient’s body and incinerate it to get rid of the ghost.

This forms the core gameplay loop of Map 2 in Roblox Trespasser, which you must repeat for nights two and three. Night two requires you to allow 15 residents inside the hospital, while night three allows 20.

About Roblox Trespasser

Official cover art for Trespasser (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Trespasser, you are tasked with keeping every friendly NPC on the map safe by allowing normal people to pass through undisturbed. Any anomalies that show up at the door must be turned away, or else they will become a trespasser who threatens everyone’s safety.

Survive three nights while protecting everyone to win the game. You can bring along friends to cover more ground and keep everyone safe, making it a great multiplayer title. For those itching for an extremely difficult horror experience, the game also includes Nightmare Mode.

Currently, there are two maps in the game: The Hotel and the Hospital. Both maps feature different scares and gameplay elements that slightly differ from one another. This makes each map worth playing and replaying, as the experience they offer is rather distinct.

FAQs

What is the best way to clear Map 2 in Roblox Trespasser?

To easily clear Map 2, continue patrolling the hallways and keep an eye on the patients, the generator, and the visitors one by one until you meet the resident quota.

How do I hide from the ghosts in Roblox Trespasser?

You can hide from the ghosts by sprinting away and entering crates that are hidden around every corner.

How do I identify an anomaly in Roblox Trespasser?

Anomalies move oddly, have missing body parts, and their dialogue is usually incoherent, making them easy to spot.

