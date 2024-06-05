Short Creepy Stories: Exit 8 Guide

Exit 8 is one of the newest additions to Short Creepy Stories' story collection. Also known as Level 9 in the game, Exit 8 traps the player in an anomaly zone. Here, the halls don’t end, and anomalies plague the hallways. You are tasked with finding the titular exit and making it out of the area alive. Since there is only one hallway and you have no tools to interact with, navigating this stage can be quite confusing.

Wondering how to clear Exit 8 in Short Creepy Stories? This guide will help you find your way out of the anomaly zone in just a few minutes while answering a few common queries.

Clearing Exit 8 in Short Creepy Stories

Exit 8, also known as Level 9 (Image via Roblox)

Exit 8 can be found in the Extras zone in Short Creepy Stories. This stage is labeled Level 9 in the game and is the door closest to the black mass at the far end of the hall. It supports up to six players at once and requires each one to cooperate to find the exit without getting lost.

After starting the game, you will come across two signs on the left wall. The yellow sign indicates your progress with a number between 0 and 9, with 0 indicating the beginning of the level. If you see 9 on the yellow sign, you are at the end of the level.

The yellow sign doubles as a progress tracker (Image via Roblox)

What makes this level a little perplexing is that if you continue walking on without turning back, the number on the yellow sign will always be 0. You must keep an eye on every element in the halls and turn back when you spot something out of the ordinary to progress. This forms the core gameplay loop of this level.

Upon doing so, you will find that the hallways you came from are identical, with the only difference being the number on the yellow sign. The further you progress, the higher the number, and the closer you get to the exit.

Changes in the NPC's model count as an anomaly (Image via Roblox)

Here are a few examples of the anomalies you can find in Exit 8:

The female NPC’s model enlarges, is covered in blood, or is missing her head.

The posters on the wall become bloodied or illegible.

The number of doors on the right change or are left ajar with someone peeking through.

Additional elements in the hall, such as an extra sign.

Once the number on the yellow sign reaches 9, continue following the yellow line until you reach the end. Climb the stairs to exit the anomaly zone and finish the level.

About Short Creepy Stories

Official cover for the game (Image via Roblox)

True to its name, Short Creepy Stories is a horror experience designed to terrify players with its short and immersive stories. Featuring 10 short stories and three extra stages, the game features various unique flavors of horror, appeasing fans of the genre.

Players can approach each story at their own pace and, depending on their actions, experience one of several endings featured in the game. This gives the game a degree of replayability, incentivizing players to go through a story again to rectify any mistakes or make different decisions.

Most stories support multiplayer, while others can only be experienced in single-player mode.

FAQs

What is the main objective of Exit 8 in Short Creepy Stories?

The main objective of Exit 8 is to find the exit and leave the anomaly zone without getting lost in the endless hallways.

What is the best way to clear Exit 8 in Short Creepy Stories?

Turning back the moment you reach the posters on the left until the yellow sign shows the number 9 is the best way to clear Exit 8.

Where do I find Exit 8 in Short Creepy Stories?

Exit 8 is in the Extras area and can be accessed by going through the door labeled Level 9.

