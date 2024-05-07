Short Creepy Stories: A Definitive Guide

Short Creepy Stories is a Roblox experience designed to be terrifying. As a horror experience, it has plenty to offer: immersive stories, responsive controls, and a multiplayer element. Not only can you experience this game by yourself, but your friends can join in on the fun as well.

The game includes no less than ten short stories, each having a unique flavor of horror to showcase. Each story has you assume the role of an unsuspecting person with a distinct role to play in the monster’s plans. Suffice it to say, there is much to find in this spine-chilling game.

If you’re feeling a little lost on the premise, this guide aims to clear it up for you. Read on to learn all about Short Creepy Stories without delving into any spoilers.

Breaking down Short Creepy Stories

The main lobby in Short Creepy Stories (Image via Roblox)

The ten short stories featured not only have a unique plot but boast unique gameplay elements as well. Certain stories allow you to respawn even after death, while others have you fulfill a particular role in the main plot.

Since each story ends conclusively, its characters are self-contained. The monster featured in a given story will not cross over to another. So, you can go through them in any order without worrying about ruining continuity. Some of these stories support multiplayer, while others are exclusively single-player.

Entering a short story experience (Image via Roblox)

A common element in every short story is the presence of multiple endings. Depending on the path you choose, your avatar will either survive with the main objective completed and prize earned or lose everything and perish. This gives the game plenty of replay value.

Stories featured in Short Creepy Stories

Ominous Steamboat gameplay (Image via Roblox)

There are ten stories and one non-story to find in this Roblox game. The non-story is titled “Stairs of Horror,” where you must escape a staircase full of traps and monsters. The objective is to reach the top of the stairs without falling prey to anything that stands in your way.

The ten stories featured in this game are listed below, along with their premises:

Night Cleaner: As a night cleaner, escape a house where a demon was summoned.

As a night cleaner, escape a house where a demon was summoned. Dollhouse: Search the dollhouse to find the hidden vault and steal what’s inside.

Search the dollhouse to find the hidden vault and steal what’s inside. Nightmare Next Door: Investigate the odd happenings around your neighborhood and uncover a sinister secret.

Investigate the odd happenings around your neighborhood and uncover a sinister secret. The Vanishing of Karen Carter: As a detective, investigate the mysterious disappearance of Karen Carter.

As a detective, investigate the mysterious disappearance of Karen Carter. Deadly Content: Visit a haunted hospital as an influencer and try to get footage of a ghost.

Visit a haunted hospital as an influencer and try to get footage of a ghost. Homecoming: As a young girl, investigate the mysterious goings-on of your new house and find your mother.

As a young girl, investigate the mysterious goings-on of your new house and find your mother. Ominous Steamboat: Survive the haunted steamboat and investigate the disappearance of your ship captain.

Survive the haunted steamboat and investigate the disappearance of your ship captain. Feed Me Please: Find out what the entity in your closet wants and why it is always hungry.

Find out what the entity in your closet wants and why it is always hungry. Christmas Special: Survive the holiday season with Krampus pursuing you in a bone-chilling horror experience.

