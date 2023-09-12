Roblox Type Soul codes (September 2023): Rerolls, Pills and more

Roblox Type Soul is a virtual realm where gaming and anime fans unite to experience an amazing journey based on the popular animated series, Bleach. On July 15, 2023, a player called typesoulholder released his groundbreaking interactive innovation, which has since gained enormous popularity among Roblox players.

Roblox Type Soul gives users the ability to explore the action-packed world of PvP action role-playing games while drawing on the rich tapestry of the Bleach universe. It is evident that Type Soul has made a lasting impression on the gaming community with its astounding 80,000 likes and 33.3 million users so far.

Type Soul is an adrenaline-pumping game with moderate violence and realistic blood animations and is intended for players who are 13 years and above. Players start their journey as ordinary individuals, without any power or distinction, as they enter this enthralling universe.

However, they must embrace the supernatural by transitioning into lost souls, replete with chains on their chests and recognizable white hair, to realize their full potential. At this pivotal point, they can pick their fate as a Quincy, Shinigami, or Arrancar, and go on to create their own special path in this captivating Roblox journey.

Active codes in Roblox Type Soul

Here are the active codes in the game:

100kfavourites - Players can redeem this active code in the game for Rerolls

10klikes - Players can redeem this active code in the game for a Blue Pill

20klikes - Players can redeem this active code in the game for a Locked Weapon Reroll

35klikes - Players can redeem this active code in the game for a Blue Pill

3shikaireroll - Players can redeem this active code in the game for a Shikai Reroll

55klikes - Players can redeem this active code in the game for Blue Pill

80klikes - Players can redeem this active code in the game for a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll

eumorningupdate - Players can redeem this active code in the game for 3 Locked Clan Rerolls

fixedoldcode - Players can redeem this active code in the game for 3 Locked Clan Rerolls and 2 Locked Shikai / Res / Volt Rerolls

latenightupdate - Players can redeem this active code in the game for 3 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, and Locked Weapon Reroll

middayfixes - Players can redeem this active code in the game for 1 Locked Element Reroll and 1 Locked Weapon Reroll

newgame - Players can redeem this active code in the game for a Locked Soul Ticket

segundanextupdate - Players can redeem this active code in the game for 2 Locked Weapon Reroll and 2 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll

shutdownsrry - Players can redeem this active code in the game for 1 Elemental Reroll

sorryforshutdown - Players can redeem this active code in the game for a Soul Ticket

tyforfollows - Players can redeem this active code in the game for a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll

updatecomingsoon - Players can redeem this active code in the game for 2 Weapon Rerolls

Expired codes in Roblox Type Soul

Up to this point, no codes have expired. However, it's important to note that this situation may change in the near future, as active codes can cease functioning at any moment due to the developer's practice of not providing information regarding their expiration.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Type Soul?

Redeeming codes is extremely easy. Here are the steps that one needs to follow:

Launch Roblox Type Soul on your device. Navigate to the top of the screen and click on the Gift Icon. Copy a code from the list and paste it in the space available. Finally, press the “Enter” button to receive your reward.

It is a good practice to always copy and paste the codes rather than typing them in since the game will not accept any changes including an unwanted space. However, once redeemed, the rewards are added immediately to the player's account.