Roblox Vacuum Simulator 2 Codes for January 2023: Free coins and pets

Vacuum Simulator 2 is the latest installment in the Roblox series, bringing a whole new way to clean up grounds. The game is about sucking up coins in various worlds. Users can upgrade their vacuum to become the best wielder in their world.

Every player starts the game by receiving a basic vacuum cleaner. They will need to upgrade the appliance to improve its speed and suction power to have a better chance of reaching the top of the leaderboards. As players progress, they will also be able to purchase power-ups and accessories to enhance their devices further.

Vacuum Simulator 2 is set in a vast open world with a wide selection of areas that one can explore. Players are required to travel to each area and use vacuum cleaners to clean the grounds. As they perform these tasks, they can collect coins that can be used to upgrade the equipment as well as purchase power-ups and accessories. Various mini-games can also be played, such as racing, collecting coins, and even fighting against bosses.

Keeping an eye out for promotions in Vacuum Simulator 2 is crucial, as players can receive rewards such as money and other freebies. One must utilize them before they run out because they have expiration dates. The game has a list of access codes that one can use to acquire fantastic perks and freebies.

Roblox Vacuum Simulator 2 codes that can be used for free rewards

Active codes in Roblox Vacuum Simulator 2

Here is a list of all the Vacuum Simulator 2 codes currently working and giving away free coins. Players are advised to redeem them soon as they won't remain active for very long and can stop working at any point in time.

memer - Use this code to obtain Coins

- Use this code to obtain Coins check1 - Use this code to obtain 500 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 500 Coins upd1 - Use this code to obtain 1000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 1000 Coins fans - Use this code to obtain a Rabbit pet

- Use this code to obtain a Rabbit pet Release - 50 Coins

Inactive codes in Roblox Vacuum Simulator 2

Vacuum Simulator 2 on Roblox doesn't currently have any inactive codes. Players are recommended to use all of the game's active codes to acquire as many free items as they can.

How to use all the active codes in Roblox Vacuum Simulator 2

It's quite simple to redeem the game's codes. Players can easily obtain all the rewards by simply following the instructions below:

Click the red button with three dots at the bottom of the screen.

Tap the Twitter icon.

Click on the Enter Code field.

Enter the code.

Click on Redeem.

Enjoy your reward

The codes are strictly case-sensitive and must be entered as they are shown. For a safer method, it is best to copy and paste the Vacuum Simulator 2 codes throughout the redemption process. This method offers a simple redemption process and gets rid of typographical and spelling problems.

