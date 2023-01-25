Roblox Wack A Mole Simulator codes for January 2023: Free gems

As the name implies, Roblox Wack a Mole Simulator has players enter a world where moles need to be whacked. Players begin their journey with basic skills and a small mallet, and they must work their way up to bigger and badder moles.

One can upgrade their mallets to deal more damage, expand their backpacks to carry more moles, and purchase pets to power up their damage.

Apart from the main game, Wack a Mole Simulator also offers daily events. These events can include special challenges, bonuses, and exclusive rewards. Players can also join tournaments and compete with others from around the world.

The most recent list of codes that players can use to get free gems in Roblox Wack a Mole Simulator is listed below.

Utilize these Roblox Wack A Mole Simulator codes to get free gems in January 2023

Active codes in Wack A Mole Simulator

As of January 2023, the following Roblox Wack A Mole Simulator code is still active and will provide free gems. Only one functioning code has been released by the developers recently, but it is anticipated that additional codes will be provided as soon as the game receives its new-year updates. Users are urged to use the code as soon as possible since it can stop working and expire without warning.

welcome - Use this code to obtain 2x Attack Speed and 3600 gems

Inactive codes in Wack A Mole Simulator

There are currently no inactive codes for Wack A Mole Simulator as of January 2023. However, players are advised to quickly redeem all the active codes before they expire.

How to claim codes in Roblox Wack A Mole Simulator

It is not too difficult to redeem Wack A Mole Simulator codes. To earn all the benefits with no effort, players can simply follow the steps below:

Simply start the game and click the Codes button on the left side of the screen.

A new window will open with a text box in which you can enter each working code.

To get your free gift, click the Arrow button.

Enjoy your reward.

Players will immediately earn their gems after redeeming the codes. They should keep in mind that the codes are case-sensitive and double-check them before pressing the enter key. It's a good idea to copy and paste the Wack A Mole Simulator codes from the list above to avoid typos during the redemption process.

More on Roblox Wack A Mole Simulator

The objective of the game is to whack moles around the map, collect them, and sell them for gold. After doing so, players can use the gold to purchase upgrades and items that will help them in their quests. In addition, they can earn gems by leveling up, which can be used to buy special items like pets.

The game is split into two different maps: the Meadow and the Forest. The Meadow is the starting area where players can learn the basics of the game and hone their skills. The Forest, on the other hand, is filled with bigger, more powerful moles that will challenge even the most experienced players.

Poll : 0 votes