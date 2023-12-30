Your Bizarre Adventure is an engaging and exhilarating adventure that takes place in the huge virtual world of Roblox. This game, created by UzuKee and his group at Bizarre Studios, captures the spirit of the well-known manga and anime series JoJo's Bizzare Adventure.

This title takes gamers on a journey full of distinctive Stands, frightening enemies, and a variety of tasks. UzuKee's updates demonstrate this creator's commitment to improving the game experience. Due to this, Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure often gets new content, resulting in a dynamic and ever-changing environment. With that in mind, here's everything Update 1.56 brought.

The latest Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure update 1.56: New map, balances, and more

Stand Rework: Sticky fingers

A new move-set has been introduced in this patch, consisting of nine abilities. Update 1.56 has also brought a completely new skill tree. The core change in this patch is that Roblox players can now select a 1v1 region.

3 new codes

The codes have been released through a YouTube video for this update. They have been mentioned below:

StickyChristmasGift - Players get one Christmas present.

StickyArrows - Players get x20 mysterious arrows.

StickyAndFruity - Players get x20 redeemed Rokakakas

Christmas event

Christmas items can be found strewn across the game world and have a modest 0.3% odds of showing up. On the other hand, winning streaks across many game modes will offer additional chances to obtain them.

When Roblox players open these presents, they could get a variety of rare Limited Edition cosmetics or accessories.

Christmas presents' drop chances may vary in different game modes during the Christmas event. The relevant odds are listed below:

1v1's: 4%

2v2's: 1%

Casual SBR 3rd: 5%

Casual SBR 2nd: 10%

Casual SBR 1st: 15%

Competitive SBR 3rd: 10%

Competitive SBR 2nd: 15%

Competitive SBR 1st: 20%

The update states that after this event ends on January 8, 2024, all limited-edition Christmas products will be unavailable.

This event also marks the return of previously unavailable limited-edition Christmas Skins. A brand-new 1v1 map called Devil's Palm is an amazing addition. One noteworthy change to the gameplay is that when a player is eliminated in SBR or Main-Game, a healing function is triggered, which restores thirty percent of their maximum HP.

Balancing changes

When a Roblox gamer is last damaged, they are no longer able to employ counters (status effects, such as burning, bleeding, etc., do not count).

When a player is last harmed, they are no longer able to "Time Skip" (status effects such as burning, bleeding, etc. do not count).

Every beatdown injury is nerfed. Developers have added a 0.2-second end-lag when you're going into Pilot Mode.

Scary monsters

Dino's full form now has a three-second cooldown due to fossilization.

After being let free, fossilization victims are now rag-dolled when the user blocks fossilization. Decreased Fossilization full form stomp hitbox.

Diminished the base attack damage boost of Dino full form.

Enhanced the basic attack damage and Stand Barrage hitbox of the Hybrid Form.

Higher windups for the hybrid Dino Dash and Tail Whip.

Soft and wet

Decreased damages from the Shovel Barrage, Moisture, Vision, and Bubble Prison.

Reduced duration of Moisture Plunder. Enhanced cooldown and windup for Shovel Barrage.

The above are all the changes brought by Update 1.56.