Rock Paper Scissors takes the timeless playground game and transforms it into a social, competitive Roblox experience with customization and strategy on the front stage. At its core, the game revolves around simple mechanics but thrives on predicting your opponents' moves. However, with the developers actively expanding its features and the absence of a tutorial, the game can be intimidating for beginners, despite its simple premise.

This guide bridges the gap between the game and newcomers, teaching them the basics of this Roblox rendition of Rock Paper Scissors.

A beginner’s guide to Rock Paper Scissors

Primary gameplay

Every player must wait for their turn to play Rock Paper Scissors at the table (Image via Roblox) 8

The gameplay is straightforward yet engaging, and it consists of up to eight players sitting around a central table, each taking turns to go head-to-head in a classic rock, paper, scissors battle. The loser of each duel is immediately eliminated, leaving the rest to continue fighting for triumph. This elimination-based format ensures every round feels tense and rewarding, with the ultimate goal being the last player left seated.

Success in Rock Paper Scissors relies less on mechanical skill and more on clever psychological tricks, like predicting an opponent’s habits or baiting them into a bad choice. To personalize the experience even more, players can opt for chair skins, death sounds, as well as finishers when they get released.

Pro tips and personalization in Rock Paper Scissors

Choose from a wide selection of chair skins (Image via Roblox)

To excel, players must think beyond the random nature of the game. While luck plays a role, consistently winning requires learning patterns and recognizing when an opponent is predictable. Mixing up your own choices prevents others from reading into your strategy too easily. Watching duels before your turn can also give insight into how players behave under pressure.

Another smart tip is to stay calm when you lose a round. Many players adjust their choices emotionally after a loss, making them more predictable in subsequent matches. If you can keep a level head, you’ll gain an advantage when it’s your turn again.

Purchasing a death sound makes the losing part of the game more enjoyable (Image via Roblox)

Rock Paper Scissors also offers a variety of customization options to its players. Gamers can purchase chair skins ranging from simple designs, like the Blue Chair, to unique exclusives like the Vampire Chair or the Love Chair. These cosmetics don’t affect gameplay but add a personal flair to each session and make the game less intimidating for you, while making it extremely daunting for your opponent.

Death sounds also add another layer of fun, with options like Fart, Vine Boom, and Notification available for purchase with coins. These comedic audio cues trigger when a player is eliminated, and keep the tension of being banished from the table at a minimum. Finishers are also listed in the cosmetics menu, though they are not yet available, promising even more expressive options in the future.

In-game shop

Visit the in-game shop for crazy deals on coins (Image via Roblox)

Players can also purchase coins with Robux to speed up cosmetic unlocks, with bundles ranging from small coin packs to large treasure chests. The VIP gamepass offers exclusive perks such as a custom chat tag, a custom name tag, and access to an exclusive chair. With abilities confirmed to arrive soon, the shop will likely expand to include gameplay-altering power-ups as well.

FAQs about Rock Paper Scissors

How many players can participate in a single match?

Each match can host up to eight players, all seated around the central table, taking turns to duel until one winner remains.

Do chair skins or death sounds affect gameplay?

No, these are purely cosmetic. They are designed to personalize your experience without providing any competitive edge, though they can be used to intimidate your opponents.

Can I earn coins without spending Robux?

Yes, coins can be earned by playing matches and collecting the scattered coins across the map, though purchasing them allows faster access to premium cosmetics.

Are finishers available in the game yet?

Not yet. The option is present in the menu, but finishers will be introduced in a future update.

What are abilities, and when will they arrive?

Abilities are planned features that will allow players to add strategic twists to matches. While no release date has been announced, their inclusion promises to deepen gameplay variety.

