RoGuessr codes (April 2025)

RoGuessr codes offer you hundreds of Coins, thus providing a better alternative to winning rounds to get the in-game currency. This Roblox adaptation of the popular GeoGuessr game requires you to recognize places from photos and pinpoint their location on the map. You aren't eliminated for an incorrect guess, but you do start losing health points.

Ad

With Coins, you can buy hints and also interfere with your competitors' gameplay. Redeem the latest codes for RoGuessr to get extra currency and improve your chances of winning.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox RoGuessr codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active RoGuessr codes

Ad

Trending

Listed below are the active codes for RoGuessr:

List of active codes in RoGuessr Code Rewards 3KL1KEZ x75 Coins Blibstar x100 Coins drygmy x100 Coins

Ad

Expired RoGuessr codes

Roblox codes for RoGuessr are valid for a certain time determined by the developer. When any code becomes inactive, the following list will be updated. For now, here are the currently inactive RoGuessr codes:

List of inactive codes in RoGuessr Code Rewards 2KL1KEZ Free rewards

Ad

Also check: Latest Icebound Detector codes

How to redeem Roblox RoGuessr codes

The Shop tab is indicated by a red basket icon (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem the active codes for RoGuessr:

Ad

Launch RoGuessr on Roblox.

Click the Shop button on the left side.

button on the left side. Select Codes from the row of tabs provided at the top of the Shop menu.

from the row of tabs provided at the top of the Shop menu. Copy an active code from this guide and paste it into the " Enter code here " text field.

" text field. Hit Redeem to activate a code and get rewards.

RoGuessr codes and their importance

Shield is a valuable perk in the game (Image via Roblox)

Coins acquired from codes can be used to purchase different perks in RoGuessr. Their icons can be found at the right side of the screen when a round begins. Here is a description of each perk in the game:

Ad

Reveal : Reveal all other players for the duration of the round.

: Reveal all other players for the duration of the round. Hint : Recieve the general area of the correct location.

: Recieve the general area of the correct location. Time : Increase the round time by 10 seconds.

: Increase the round time by 10 seconds. Shield: Protect yourself from all damage sources from the duration of the round.

Apart from these perks, you can buy Trolls to make the guessing game tougher for your opponents.

RoGuessr code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Troubleshooting codes in RoGuessr (Image via Roblox)

"The code doesn't exist or has already been used" error occurs when players attempt to redeem an incorrect or expired code in RoGuessr. To prevent this issue, only redeem the working codes and cross-check your inputs for typos. Also, make sure that the uppercase and the lowercase letters are entered precisely.

Ad

Copying and pasting codes directly into the text box can help you save time. If you cannot redeem rewards even after following these troubleshooting methods, restart the game before trying again.

Also check: Latest Prime Piece codes

Where to find new RoGuessr codes

Join the RoGuessr Discord server to be notified about freebies whenever they are released to celebrate the game's updates and achievements. You don't need to guess where to find them, thanks to developer Blibstar, who has made a dedicated "codes" channel.

Ad

FAQs on RoGuessr codes

What rewards can be obtained by redeeming codes in Roblox RoGuessr?

You can get free Coins by redeeming the active codes featured in this article.

How many times can a RoGuessr code be redeemed?

Each RoGuessr code can be redeemed only once in the Roblox game.

Do codes for RoGuessr expire?

Yes, codes for this Roblox experience can expire, especially when new ones are released that offer similar or better rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024