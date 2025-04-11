RoGuessr codes (April 2025)

RoGuessr codes offer you hundreds of Coins, thus providing a better alternative to winning rounds to get the in-game currency. This Roblox adaptation of the popular GeoGuessr game requires you to recognize places from photos and pinpoint their location on the map. You aren't eliminated for an incorrect guess, but you do start losing health points.
With Coins, you can buy hints and also interfere with your competitors' gameplay. Redeem the latest codes for RoGuessr to get extra currency and improve your chances of winning.
Active RoGuessr codes
Listed below are the active codes for RoGuessr:
Expired RoGuessr codes
Roblox codes for RoGuessr are valid for a certain time determined by the developer. When any code becomes inactive, the following list will be updated. For now, here are the currently inactive RoGuessr codes:
How to redeem Roblox RoGuessr codes
Follow these instructions to redeem the active codes for RoGuessr:
- Launch RoGuessr on Roblox.
- Click the Shop button on the left side.
- Select Codes from the row of tabs provided at the top of the Shop menu.
- Copy an active code from this guide and paste it into the "Enter code here" text field.
- Hit Redeem to activate a code and get rewards.
RoGuessr codes and their importance
Coins acquired from codes can be used to purchase different perks in RoGuessr. Their icons can be found at the right side of the screen when a round begins. Here is a description of each perk in the game:
- Reveal: Reveal all other players for the duration of the round.
- Hint: Recieve the general area of the correct location.
- Time: Increase the round time by 10 seconds.
- Shield: Protect yourself from all damage sources from the duration of the round.
Apart from these perks, you can buy Trolls to make the guessing game tougher for your opponents.
RoGuessr code troubleshooting (how to fix)
"The code doesn't exist or has already been used" error occurs when players attempt to redeem an incorrect or expired code in RoGuessr. To prevent this issue, only redeem the working codes and cross-check your inputs for typos. Also, make sure that the uppercase and the lowercase letters are entered precisely.
Copying and pasting codes directly into the text box can help you save time. If you cannot redeem rewards even after following these troubleshooting methods, restart the game before trying again.
Where to find new RoGuessr codes
Join the RoGuessr Discord server to be notified about freebies whenever they are released to celebrate the game's updates and achievements. You don't need to guess where to find them, thanks to developer Blibstar, who has made a dedicated "codes" channel.
FAQs on RoGuessr codes
What rewards can be obtained by redeeming codes in Roblox RoGuessr?
You can get free Coins by redeeming the active codes featured in this article.
How many times can a RoGuessr code be redeemed?
Each RoGuessr code can be redeemed only once in the Roblox game.
Do codes for RoGuessr expire?
Yes, codes for this Roblox experience can expire, especially when new ones are released that offer similar or better rewards.
