Prime Piece codes (April 2025)

Increase your chances of getting the strongest Devil Fruits by redeeming the latest Roblox Prime Piece codes. In this action-adventure game inspired by the One Piece anime, you spawn on an island teeming with bandits. The initial quests require you to defeat these hostile bandits to gain Beli, EXP, and Mastery, following which you can purchase a boat and set sail to explore different islands. As you journey to new islands, the bosses and enemies get progressively tougher.

The latest promo codes for Prime Piece help you increase your character's offensive potential by providing Beli for weapon purchases and free Fruit Spins.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Prime Piece codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Prime Piece codes

Active code for Prime Piece (Image via Roblox)

Here are the working codes for Roblox Prime Piece:

List of active codes in Prime Piece Code Rewards !1kVisits Fruit Spin and Race Spin (latest) !ThanksForWaiting Fruit Spin !Release 30,000 Beli !SorryForDelay Fruit Spin !StatReset1 Stat Reset !RaceReset1 Race Reset

Expired Prime Piece codes

There are no expired Prime Piece codes. Roblox codes are generally time-sensitive, so a few older ones may become invalid when newer ones are released.

How to redeem Roblox Prime Piece codes

Enter a valid code in the chat box (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem each active code in Roblox Prime Piece:

Open Prime Piece on Roblox.

Click on the chat box in the top-left corner of the screen.

Copy a valid code from this guide and paste it into the text field.

Hit Enter on your keyboard or press the arrow icon on your mobile screen to submit a code and get rewards.

A "code redeemed" success notification will appear briefly on the screen if all the steps are followed precisely.

Prime Piece codes and their importance

The Devil Fruit gacha in Prime Piece (Image via Roblox)

Codes help beginners gain an early advantage in Roblox Prime Piece. Players can use them to get several items and resources without having to spend hours grinding the game.

Being the chief in-game currency, Beli can be spent on Spins in the Devil Fruit gacha if you weren't satisfied with the powers obtained from the free Fruit Spins. Additionally, Beli can be used to buy weapons, ships, and items.

Race Resets and Stat Resets are also in the list of code rewards. You can use them to change your avatar's race as well as re-assign all acquired stat points, akin to the Stat Resets in Blox Fruits.

Prime Piece code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Remember that codes for Prime Piece are case-sensitive. They must be entered exactly as they appear in this article, with accurate letter casing and positioning of special characters like exclamation marks.

You can avoid errors during redemption by cross-checking your manual entries in the text box. Alternatively, copy and paste active codes in the game's text box.

Where to find new Prime Piece codes

Active codes for Prime Piece are usually listed in the game's description on Roblox. However, the best way to stay informed about the latest freebies is by being a member of the Prime Piece Discord community. Make sure to join the server and keep an eye on the "announcements" channel, where the developer shares new codes to celebrate updates and milestones completed by the title.

FAQs on Prime Piece codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Prime Piece?

!1kVisits is the newest code for the anime-inspired Roblox experience.

What rewards can be claimed from Prime Piece gift codes?

You can get Beli, Fruit Spins, and different types of Resets by utilizing codes in Prime Piece.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Roblox Prime Piece?

Each Prime Piece code can be redeemed only once. The game doesn't give rewards when an active code is entered for the second time in the chat box.

