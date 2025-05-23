Rooster Grow a Garden: Pet price, how to get, and Traits

With the Animal Update, Grow a Garden added the first-ever batch of Pets to the experience. The Rooster was included in this batch as a Rare Pet, as it is relatively easier to obtain than its peers, such as the Monkey. This Pet is a great option for players looking to hatch several Eggs on their farm, as its primary effect is to reduce Egg hatch time.
Here’s everything you must know about the Rooster Pet.
Breaking down the Rooster in Grow a Garden
How to get and price
The Rooster is available as a rare drop from the Rare Egg, with a hatching chance of 16.67%. Rare Eggs only have a 24% chance of appearing in the Pet Eggs shop, which adds another layer of RNG to acquiring the fowl. This makes the Rare Egg among the more common Egg types in the game alongside the Common and Uncommon Eggs.
The Rare Egg can be purchased for 600,000 Sheckles, making it accessible to mid- and late-game players. After you acquire the Egg, it has an incubation period of two hours. This entails placing the Egg on the farm and keeping busy, going AFK, or leaving the experience until it hatches.
Once it finishes hatching, you can place the hatched Rooster on your farm to activate its passive abilities.
Also read: Everything you need to know about Red Giant Ant in Grow a Garden
Passive Traits
The Rooster has a simple passive that reduces the time it takes for Pets to hatch from Eggs. The Rooster’s effects reduce the incubation period by 20%. This means that if an Egg takes two hours to hatch normally, it will only take 96 minutes with the Rooster's effect.
This is particularly useful if you’re trying to obtain a specific Pet by hatching numerous Eggs at a time. You can utilize the fowl’s abilities during events, when you only have a limited time to receive the desired Pet. Aiming for the Rooster during normal gameplay is worth the Sheckles investment.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
How to get the Rooster in Grow a Garden
The Rooster has a 10% chance to hatch from the Rare Egg.
How much does the Rare Egg cost in Grow a Garden?
The Rare Egg is priced at 600,000 Sheckles, which makes it a mid-game Egg.
What does the Rooster do in Grow a Garden?
The Rooster reduces the hatch time for Eggs by 20%.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024