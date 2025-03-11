Royale High Flowering Halo Answers 2025 (Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo)

The latest Royale High update has introduced a new Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo. You know the drill — select a response to the stories narrated at the Dream Fountain, get lucky, and win the Halo. Your chances of acquiring the majestic Halo are extremely low; however, choosing the right responses can boost your chances.
Choosing an inappropriate response has its consequences, as you may lose some Diamonds or XP. To help you avoid that, this article offers a list of answers that have a relatively higher chance of providing you with the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo in Royale High.
All Royale High Flowering Halo Answers 2025
Before proceeding, note that even the most appropriate answer does not guarantee the Halo. Sometimes, you need to be lucky to get this item. Each response could either make you lose or earn your Diamonds and XP. In some cases, choosing a response won't give or take anything from you.
To pick your response and get the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo in this Roblox title, you must go to the Dream Fountain. Standing near it will give you the option to "make a wish." Click on it, and you will be presented with an adventure by XYZ narrator. Select one of the four responses to progress. Once you have submitted a response, wait another two hours to make a wish.
Here are all the Royale High Flowering Halo answers:
Adventure by rubyissuperepic
- Option A: +Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing
- Option B: +Diamonds, -Diamonds, or Nothing
- Option C: +XP
- Option D: +XP, -Diamonds, or Nothing
Adventure by chimmnue
- Option A: +Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing
- Option B: HALO, +Diamonds, or Nothing
- Option C: +Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing
- Option D: +Diamonds, or +XP
Adventure by Kayberii / Sopheru
- Option A: HALO, +Diamonds, -Diamonds, or Nothing
- Option B: +Diamonds, or +XP
- Option C: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option D: +Diamonds, or +XP
Adventure by tinyrnb
- Option A: +Diamonds, or +XP
- Option B: HALO, +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option C: +Diamonds, or +XP
- Option D: HALO, -Diamonds, or Nothing
Adventure by Llama_creampuff / Savegekitty25
- Option A: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option B: +Diamonds, or +XP
- Option C: HALO, +Diamonds, or XP
- Option D: HALO, +Diamonds, or Nothing
Adventure by iacykitty
- Option A: HALO, +Diamonds, -Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing
- Option B: Yet to be discovered
- Option C: Nothing
- Option D: Yet to be discovered
Adventure by splatcat15
- Option A: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option B: +Diamonds, or Nothing
- Option C: -Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing
- Option D: -Diamonds, or Nothing
Adventure by d4riyah / Officially_Livvy
- Option A: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option B: +Diamonds, or Nothing
- Option C: +Diamonds, or +XP
- Option D: -Diamonds
Adventure by ricecasserole
- Option A: +Diamonds, or Nothing
- Option B: HALO, +Diamonds, -Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing
- Option C: +Diamonds, or -Diamonds
- Option D: Nothing
Adventure by Amaryllis58
- Option A: +XP, or Nothing
- Option B: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option C: +Diamonds
- Option D: Yet to be discovered
Adventure by Chizu_Pann
- Option A: HALO, +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option B: +Diamonds, or +XP
- Option C: +XP
- Option D: Yet to be discovered
Adventure by 100Percent_Cookies / LittleDan11
- Option A: +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option B: +Diamonds
- Option C: +Diamonds, or +XP
- Option D: +Diamonds, or -Diamonds
Adventure by DramaticBlondie
- Option A: +Diamonds, Nothing, or -Diamonds
- Option B: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option C: HALO, +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option D: +XP, or Nothing
Adventure by UtaUtanee / HellsPortals
- Option A: HALO, or +XP
- Option B: +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option C: +XP
- Option D: +Diamonds, or -Diamonds
Adventure by inconfusedd
- Option A: Diamonds, -Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing
- Option B: -Diamonds, or Nothing
- Option C: HALO, +XP, or -Diamonds
- Option D: +Diamonds, or -Diamonds
FAQs about Royale High
What are the chances of getting the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo 2025 in Royale High?
The chances of obtaining the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo 2025 are very low — less than 0.1%.
What is the cooldown period of the Dream Fountain in Royale High?
The Dream Fountain goes on a two-hour cooldown period after you make a wish.
Can you get the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo twice in Royale High?
Yes, you can get the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo twice, but you need to be extremely lucky.
