Royale High Flowering Halo Answers 2025 (Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo)

The latest Royale High update has introduced a new Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo. You know the drill — select a response to the stories narrated at the Dream Fountain, get lucky, and win the Halo. Your chances of acquiring the majestic Halo are extremely low; however, choosing the right responses can boost your chances.

Choosing an inappropriate response has its consequences, as you may lose some Diamonds or XP. To help you avoid that, this article offers a list of answers that have a relatively higher chance of providing you with the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo in Royale High.

All Royale High Flowering Halo Answers 2025

Make a wish in the Dream Fountain (Image via Roblox)

Before proceeding, note that even the most appropriate answer does not guarantee the Halo. Sometimes, you need to be lucky to get this item. Each response could either make you lose or earn your Diamonds and XP. In some cases, choosing a response won't give or take anything from you.

To pick your response and get the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo in this Roblox title, you must go to the Dream Fountain. Standing near it will give you the option to "make a wish." Click on it, and you will be presented with an adventure by XYZ narrator. Select one of the four responses to progress. Once you have submitted a response, wait another two hours to make a wish.

Adventure by rubyissuperepic (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the Royale High Flowering Halo answers:

Adventure by rubyissuperepic

Option A: +Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing

Option B: +Diamonds, -Diamonds, or Nothing

Option C: +XP

Option D: +XP, -Diamonds, or Nothing

Adventure by chimmnue

Option A: +Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing

Option B: HALO, +Diamonds, or Nothing

Option C: +Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing

Option D: +Diamonds, or +XP

Adventure by Kayberii / Sopheru

Option A: HALO, +Diamonds, -Diamonds, or Nothing

Option B: +Diamonds, or +XP

Option C: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds

Option D: +Diamonds, or +XP

Adventure by tinyrnb

Option A: +Diamonds, or +XP

Option B: HALO, +XP, or -Diamonds

Option C: +Diamonds, or +XP

Option D: HALO, -Diamonds, or Nothing

Adventure by Llama_creampuff / Savegekitty25

Option A: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds

Option B: +Diamonds, or +XP

Option C: HALO, +Diamonds, or XP

Option D: HALO, +Diamonds, or Nothing

Adventure by iacykitty

Option A: HALO, +Diamonds, -Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing

Option B: Yet to be discovered

Option C: Nothing

Option D: Yet to be discovered

Adventure by splatcat15

Option A: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds

Option B: +Diamonds, or Nothing

Option C: -Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing

Option D: -Diamonds, or Nothing

Adventure by d4riyah / Officially_Livvy

Option A: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds

Option B: +Diamonds, or Nothing

Option C: +Diamonds, or +XP

Option D: -Diamonds

Adventure by ricecasserole

Option A: +Diamonds, or Nothing

Option B: HALO, +Diamonds, -Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing

Option C: +Diamonds, or -Diamonds

Option D: Nothing

Adventure by Amaryllis58

Option A: +XP, or Nothing

Option B: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds

Option C: +Diamonds

Option D: Yet to be discovered

Adventure by Chizu_Pann

Option A: HALO, +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds

Option B: +Diamonds, or +XP

Option C: +XP

Option D: Yet to be discovered

Adventure by 100Percent_Cookies / LittleDan11

Option A: +XP, or -Diamonds

Option B: +Diamonds

Option C: +Diamonds, or +XP

Option D: +Diamonds, or -Diamonds

Adventure by DramaticBlondie

Option A: +Diamonds, Nothing, or -Diamonds

Option B: +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds

Option C: HALO, +Diamonds, +XP, or -Diamonds

Option D: +XP, or Nothing

Adventure by UtaUtanee / HellsPortals

Option A: HALO, or +XP

Option B: +XP, or -Diamonds

Option C: +XP

Option D: +Diamonds, or -Diamonds

Adventure by inconfusedd

Option A: Diamonds, -Diamonds, +XP, or Nothing

Option B: -Diamonds, or Nothing

Option C: HALO, +XP, or -Diamonds

Option D: +Diamonds, or -Diamonds

FAQs about Royale High

What are the chances of getting the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo 2025 in Royale High?

The chances of obtaining the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo 2025 are very low — less than 0.1%.

What is the cooldown period of the Dream Fountain in Royale High?

The Dream Fountain goes on a two-hour cooldown period after you make a wish.

Can you get the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo twice in Royale High?

Yes, you can get the Moonlit Meadow Flowering Halo twice, but you need to be extremely lucky.

