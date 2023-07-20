Is Roblox coming to PlayStation? Everything known so far

Roblox is one of the biggest online gaming platforms that offers players a huge selection of games to pick from. It is available across almost all systems. However, it's not available to access on the PlayStation devices. As of now, there has been no concrete information that suggests the platform will be available on PS systems.

However, a recent development indicates that the game will eventually be released on Sony's gaming consoles. This article will offer some details regarding how likely it is for PlayStation devices to support Roblox.

Sony controversy and Jim Ryan's comments

Different characters in Roblox (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Sony CEO Jim Ryan, during an investors' meet in 2022, shed light on why Roblox has been missing from PlayStation consoles. He mentioned the platform's young users were a primary concern, as well as its dependence on microtransactions and the perceived lack of data security for players.

However, in a discussion with Axios in 2023, Ryan's stated that Sony has assessed its policies and is engaging with Roblox to explore the potential of a PlayStation release. Here's what he said:

"We have been conservative for too long, and now we are currently engaging with people at Roblox. We hope that the situation will change."

Ryan's comments are indicative of Roblox's arrival on PS devices at some point. Conversations between the two tech companies are still in the early stages, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It's uncertain whether this platform will be accessible on the PlayStation 5 or if a port for Sony's PlayStation 4 will be considered.

Speculation and fan expectations

The potential release of Roblox on PlayStation has really piqued the interest of PlayStation fans who are missing out on all its games and content. Many are discussing how the platform on PS consoles might operate differently and the possibility of playing Roblox VR games using PlayStation's VR Headset.

It remains to be seen whether Roblox Corporation will address the security and monetary concerns. With Nintendo's recent openness and willingness to consider a Switch port of the platform, another surprise release might be on the horizon.

The journey of Roblox and its popularity surge

Early gameplay in 2010 (Image via u/Vox_Populi_ on Reddit)

Roblox was originally launched in 2006 as a Windows-exclusive offering and remained fairly under the radar, evolving over time with multiple updates. This platform saw tremendous growth in popularity during the 2010s, leading to its release on multiple devices.

Known for its simple art style, iconic sound effects — most notably the Roblox meme sound effect — and user-friendly interface, this offering allowed players to create and share their own games, including those based on classic cartoons. This meant one could do more than just play titles created by others.

With over 200 million active monthly users as of 2023, including a significant portion of America's under-sixteen-year-olds, it has almost always garnered positive reviews. The COVID-induced lockdown in 2020 had a huge role to play in adding to Roblox's userbase, further increasing its success.

Current status of Roblox on PlayStation

As of now, Roblox is not available on any PlayStation console. While it is technically possible to access it via the PS4's web browser, this is not recommended, as in-game controls may be odd. Moreover, the gameplay experience might not be up to par.

A job listing posted by Roblox Corporation in 2022 for a PlayStation software engineer had fans hopeful that a PlayStation port might be on the horizon. However, as of now, there has been no official announcement regarding this.

Takeaway

Roblox has made a significant impact on pop culture and the gaming industry. The recent statements from Jim Ryan indicate a potential change in Sony's approach to including that platform on its devices.

PS fans remain hopeful for an official announcement, but for now, Roblox continues to be accessible on Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS, Xbox Series X and Series S, Mac operating systems, and Fire OS.