Rune Slayer Boar guide: How to tame and mount

Most of the open-world map in Rune Slayer is covered with dense forest, hiding a plethora of animals and beasts. It is quite normal to spot one early on, as soon as you make your way out of Wayshire — your starting refugee area. A Boar is one of those animals that you can find pretty early, even before starting your first quest.

Taming a Boar in Rune Slayer is a possibility, as you can befriend and saddle it to ride it. However, you need to find out its favorite food beforehand. This guide explains everything you need to do to tame and mount a Boar.

What is a Boar's favorite food in Rune Slayer?

You can tame a Boar in this Roblox title by feeding it Raw Bass — a common type of fish found in the freshwaters. As it suggests, you will have to do some fishing to get the Bass.

Purchase a Wood Fishing Rod to start fishing (Image via Roblox)

To start fishing, you will need to acquire a fishing rod from an NPC called Simon The Fisherman. He is found in Wayshire, fishing while standing on a wooden platform near the water body. You can purchase a Wood Fishing Rod from Simon after paying him 1 Silver and 25 Copper.

After unlocking the fishing rod, go to any freshwaters and equip the fishing rod. Next, click on the water to cast the fishing line. Once the fishing line has hooked a fish, rapidly click on the screen to reel out a fish. This way, you can possibly reel out a Bass in this game.

If you don't want to fish, you can also purchase the Bass from a merchant in Lakeshire — another refugee village located far behind Wayshire. In Lakeshire, you will find an NPC called David in a small warehouse. Interact with him to purchase the Bass for 6 Copper.

Also check: How to tame a Wolf in Rune Slayer

How to tame a Boar in Rune Slayer

To tame a Boar, you will first have to find it in the vast open-world landscape of this game. You don't have to go far to find this animal, as you can locate one in the Pinewood Thickets. It is an area located next to the Wayshire.

Upon finding a Boar, damage it significantly using your weapon. Once it is damaged enough, equip the Raw Bass in your hand. Doing so will immobilize it for a moment, and a red heart will appear on its head. Successfully feeding it will get the job done, but it will attack you still if it isn't damaged enough.

How to mount a Boar in Rune Slayer

Jimmy the Stable Master NPC (Image via Roblox)

To ride your pet Boar, you will have to put a saddle on it. This piece of equipment can be obtained from an NPC called Jimmy the Stable Master in Wayshire. There is a condition, though, that you need to complete his quest. Before we proceed, know that completing this quest will require you to be at least level 20.

After reaching 20, you must complete the quest given by Jimmy that requires you to deliver a package to Ashenshire. To be specific, you need to deliver a package to an NPC called Madonna the Stable Master. Completing this quest will reward you with a saddle that you can put on the Boar and ride throughout the map.

