How to tame a Wolf in Rune Slayer

The open-world area of Rune Slayer is extremely huge, with dense forests and shady areas. As you explore, you will come across various beasts and animals whom you can tame as your companion. During the initial stages of your playthrough, you will be able to spot a lot of Wolves in the areas surrounding Wayshire - your starter house. That being said, it would be fair to tame this four-legged beast at the earliest.

Ad

The most upfront benefit of petting a Wolf is that it will help you travel around the map in the beginning phase. However, one shouldn't ignore the fact that doing so will require you to use its favorite bait — meat. This guide will walk you through the process of taming a Wolf in Rune Slayer.

The best way to tame a Wolf in Rune Slayer

You can tame a Wolf in this Roblox title by feeding it Raw Deer Meat. As the name suggests, this consumable is acquired by killing Deer, a cordial animal found near Wayshire. With Raw Deer Meat in your bag, head out to find a Wolf.

Ad

Trending

A great place to find one is in Pinewood Thickets, a dense forest where both Wolves and Bears frequently spawn. Moreover, it is the same location where you can find Rat Cave to gather some Moss.

Head outside the gate next to the Inn to reach Pinewood Thickets (Image via Roblox)

To reach the Pinewood Thickets, head right after exiting the Inn in Wayshire. Upon exiting the main gate, enter the Pinewood Thickets, and after strolling for a while, you should find a Wolf. Once you spot it, use your weapon to slightly lower its health. This needs to be done so this animal is weakened and accepts your offering.

Ad

Feed the Raw Deer Meat to the Wolf to tame it (Image via Roblox)

Once done, equip the Raw Deer Meat. Doing so will make it hungry, and a heart will appear above it. Then, click on the Wolf to feed it and make it your companion.

Ad

Also check: Rune Slayer Race tier list

How to ride your mount in Rune Slayer

Jimmy the Stable Master in Wayshire (Image via Roblox)

To ride your pet mount, you will need a Saddle from an NPC called Jimmy the Sable Master in Wayshire. However, you can only obtain a Saddle after reaching level 20, as the quest to acquire it unlocks at that level.

Ad

The quest to get a Saddle involves picking up a package from Jimmy and delivering it to another stable master in Ashensire. It is an area behind the Greatwood Forest, which you can reach by heading to the northwestern side of Wayshire.

After reaching Ashensire, you will find a rope taking you to Madonna the Stable Master. Give her Jimmy's package and return to him to collect your reward. You can then put it on your pet animal, in this case, a Wolf, to ride it. Just go near the Wolf and press the E button to mount it. Then, use the direction keys to move around as usual.

Ad

A general thing to remember is that not all pet animals can be saddled up. This means you can only ride a set amount of animals, and we have mentioned them below.

Adult Spider

Alligator

Bear

Beaver

Black Slime

Boar

Deer

Green Slime

Mud Crab

Panther

Serpent

Small Spider

Wolf

Also check: How to become a Beast Tamer in Rune Slayer

FAQs

What is the best food to tame a Wolf in Rune Slayer?

Raw Deer Meat is the best food item that you can use to tame a Wolf.

Ad

How do I tame a Panther in Rune Slayer?

You can tame a Panther by feeding it an Animal Heart in this experience.

Where to get a Saddle in Rune Slayer?

A Saddle is obtained by completing Jimmy the Stable Master's quest upon reaching level 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024