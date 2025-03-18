Rune Slayer Hyper Armor: Overview, best Class, and more

Hyper Armor in Rune Slayer is a state where you temporarily stop flinching when hit by enemy attacks. This state is typically associated with brute-style characters in most action RPGs, who smash through foes without caring about any kind of deterrent. In this experience, it works much the same way and is typically reserved for the Warrior Class and its subclasses.

Let’s go over Hyper Armor in Rune Slayer and see how it works, which classes work the best with it, and how to use it in a build.

Breaking down Hyper Armor in Rune Slayer

Overview

Warriors can use Hyper Armor effectively (Image via Roblox)

As explained earlier, Hyper Armor is an armored state that prevents a player or an enemy from being staggered by opposing attacks. This property can be an attribute of either the wielded weapon or armor set, with heavier types of both offering the strongest armored states.

While Hyper Armor allows you to power through enemy attacks, it doesn’t nullify the damage you receive. As such, there is always a real danger of death when using armored attacks to deal damage to the enemy. Because of this, player avatars with massive HP pools are typically the ones that make liberal use of the armored state.

Hyper Armor is at its most useful when used in melee range, which is particularly apparent with the types of armor available to different classes. Magicians, Priests, Rangers, and Thieves are all exempt from this mechanic almost entirely, as they are either dexterous or ranged fighters.

The main Classes that make use of it are Warriors and Strikers, both of which specialize in close-range combat.

Best Class for Hyper Armor and build recommendation

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Of the two Classes best suited to use Hyper Armor, which is the best for it? Warrior has Sword Master, Knight, and Berserker Sub-Classes, while Striker has Ashura, Monk, and Cleric. All of these Sub-Classes incorporate Hyper Armor in their play styles differently, but the best of them is Berserker.

A Berserker’s ability set is geared towards boosting their attack based on remaining HP. Since their build requires receiving damage, their effectiveness only increases the more Hyper Armor they use. The more hits they take, the lower their HP becomes, and the more powerful they grow. This ability is known as Bloodlust, which acts as a passive skill that defines the build’s play style.

A good sample Berserker build that makes use of Hyper Armor to deal massive amounts of burst damage is as follows:

Half-Golem race with Assault Golem upgrade.

race with upgrade. Pick Berserker specialization and continue leveling until level 35 .

specialization and continue leveling until . Multiclass into Magician at level 35 for passives that reduce sustained damage. The idea is to avoid healing and retaining the damage boost you get through Bloodlust.

at level 35 for passives that reduce sustained damage. The idea is to avoid healing and retaining the damage boost you get through Bloodlust. Choose gear: Hodor’s War Helmet, War Troll’s Chestplate, War Troll’s Boots, Champion’s Cape, Warrior’s Sash, and Troll’s Stone Column.

With this build, you can power through most enemies in the game without worrying about dying. If you do get critically low on HP, you can either activate your Enrage state or fall back and heal up before jumping back into the fray.

FAQs

How does Hyper Armor work in Rune Slayer?

Hyper Armor makes it so that enemy attacks can’t stagger or break through your attack animations while it is active.

Which Class is the best for Hyper Armor in Rune Slayer?

The Warrior Class is the best for Hyper Armor, with its Sub-Class Berserker utilizing it most effectively.

Can any Class use Hyper Armor in Rune Slayer?

No, only Classes with access to heavy armor and weaponry can use Hyper Armor.

