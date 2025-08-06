Saber Simulator Dungeons guide

Dungeons is the new update in Roblox Saber Simulator, and it has brought a lot of new content, like Auras, DNAs, Sabers, Pet Auras, Pets, and more. The developers also introduced a new Class called Fallen Angel and a new gameplay mode called Dungeon. Players can fight and kill various enemies and bosses to earn chests as rewards upon clearing the dungeon.

This article provides a complete guide on the latest update in this Roblox experience.

Everything about the Saber Simulator Dungeons update

Dungeons update details (Image via Discord)

Below are the details of the new content in the Saber Simulator Dungeons update:

New Sabers

The Saber Simulator Dungeons update introduced 20 new Sunder Sabers, as listed below:

White Sunder: It grants 5.81kK strength per swing and costs 2.25kAP.

It grants 5.81kK strength per swing and costs 2.25kAP. Green Sunder: It grants 7.84kK strength per swing and costs 3.37kAP.

It grants 7.84kK strength per swing and costs 3.37kAP. Pink Sunder: It grants 10.58kK strength per swing and costs 5.06kAP.

It grants 10.58kK strength per swing and costs 5.06kAP. Red Sunder: It grants 14.29kK strength per swing and costs 7.59kAP.

It grants 14.29kK strength per swing and costs 7.59kAP. Blue Sunder: It grants 19.29kK strength per swing and costs 11.39kAP.

It grants 19.29kK strength per swing and costs 11.39kAP. Orange Sunder: It grants 26.04kk strength per swing and costs 17.08kAP.

It grants 26.04kk strength per swing and costs 17.08kAP. Venom Sunder: It grants 35.15kK strength per swing and costs 25.26kAP.

It grants 35.15kK strength per swing and costs 25.26kAP. Bubble Sunder: It grants 47.46kK strength per swing and costs 38.43kAP.

It grants 47.46kK strength per swing and costs 38.43kAP. Cursed Sunder: It grants 64.7kK strength per swing and costs 57.64kAP.

It grants 64.7kK strength per swing and costs 57.64kAP. Flame Sunder: It grants 86.49kK strength per swing and costs 86.46kAP.

It grants 86.49kK strength per swing and costs 86.46kAP. Plasma Sunder: It grants 116.76kK strength per swing and costs 129.69kAP.

It grants 116.76kK strength per swing and costs 129.69kAP. Daze Sunder: It grants 157.63kK strength per swing and costs 194.53kAP.

It grants 157.63kK strength per swing and costs 194.53kAP. Confetti Sunder: It grants 212.8kK strength per swing and costs 291.8kAP.

It grants 212.8kK strength per swing and costs 291.8kAP. Sparkle Sunder: It grants 287.28kK strength per swing and costs 437.69kAP.

It grants 287.28kK strength per swing and costs 437.69kAP. DeathSpeaker Sunder: It grants 387.83kK strength per swing and costs 656.54kAP.

It grants 387.83kK strength per swing and costs 656.54kAP. Explosion Sunder: It grants 523.58kK strength per swing and costs 984.81kAP.

It grants 523.58kK strength per swing and costs 984.81kAP. Frost Sunder: It grants 706.83kK strength per swing and costs 1.48kAQ.

It grants 706.83kK strength per swing and costs 1.48kAQ. Void Sunder: It grants 954.2kK strength per swing and costs 2.22kAQ.

It grants 954.2kK strength per swing and costs 2.22kAQ. Frost Sunder: It grants 1.29kL strength per swing and costs 3.32kAQ.

It grants 1.29kL strength per swing and costs 3.32kAQ. Heaven Sunder: It grants 1.75kL strength per swing and costs 4.99kAQ.

New DNAs

Only two new DNAs were introduced in the latest Saber Simulator update:

Omega DNA: It grants 2.89kAB max strength and costs 1.67kAB.

It grants 2.89kAB max strength and costs 1.67kAB. Chrome DNA: It grants 144kAB max strength and costs 83.6kAB.

New Auras

The developers added five new Auras in the Saber Simulator Dungeons update, as listed below:

Plague: It provides a 65.5✕ multiplier to strength, 26.6✕ to shield, 20.2✕ to coins, and 1.8✕ to speed. Plague costs 65.3Qd crowns.

It provides a 65.5✕ multiplier to strength, 26.6✕ to shield, 20.2✕ to coins, and 1.8✕ to speed. Plague costs 65.3Qd crowns. Locked: It provides a 66✕ multiplier to strength, 26.8✕ to shield, 20.35✕ to coins, and 1.8✕ to speed. Locked costs 131Qd crowns.

It provides a 66✕ multiplier to strength, 26.8✕ to shield, 20.35✕ to coins, and 1.8✕ to speed. Locked costs 131Qd crowns. Eternal Fire: It provides a 66.5✕ multiplier to strength, 27✕ to shield, 20.5✕ to coins, and 1.8✕ to speed. The Eternal Fire costs 261Qd crowns.

It provides a 66.5✕ multiplier to strength, 27✕ to shield, 20.5✕ to coins, and 1.8✕ to speed. The Eternal Fire costs 261Qd crowns. White Star: It provides a 67✕ multiplier to strength, 27.2✕ to shield, 20.65✕ to coins, and 1.8✕ to speed. White Star costs 523Qd crowns.

It provides a 67✕ multiplier to strength, 27.2✕ to shield, 20.65✕ to coins, and 1.8✕ to speed. White Star costs 523Qd crowns. Raven: It provides a 67.5✕ multiplier to strength, 27.4✕ to shield, 20.8✕ to coins, and a 1.8✕ multiplier to speed. Raven costs 1.05Sd crowns.

New Pet Auras

There are five new Pet Auras introduced in the latest Dungeons update. Here are their details:

Pet Ember: It gives a 6.8✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 4.4✕ to crowns. Pet Ember costs 3.99Qt crowns.

It gives a 6.8✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 4.4✕ to crowns. Pet Ember costs 3.99Qt crowns. Pet Determination: It gives a 6.85✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and a 4.43✕ multiplier to crowns. This item costs 7.98Qt crowns.

It gives a 6.85✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and a 4.43✕ multiplier to crowns. This item costs 7.98Qt crowns. Pet Red Nebula: It gives a 6.9✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and a 4.46✕ multiplier to crowns. Pet Red Nebula costs 16Qt crowns.

It gives a 6.9✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and a 4.46✕ multiplier to crowns. Pet Red Nebula costs 16Qt crowns. Pet Spark: It gives a 6.95✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and a 4.49✕ multiplier to crowns. Pet Spark costs 31.9Qt crowns.

It gives a 6.95✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and a 4.49✕ multiplier to crowns. Pet Spark costs 31.9Qt crowns. Pet Thunder: It gives a 7✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and a 4.52✕ multiplier to crowns. Pet Thunder costs 63.8Qt crowns.

New Pets

The names of the new Pets (Image via Discord)

The developers added nine new Pets in the Saber Simulator Dungeons update. Here are their details:

Noob Da Knight (1-star tier): It provides a 155.57k✕ multiplier to coins and strength, and 10,807✕ to crowns. Noob Da Knight has a 23.32% chance of hatching.

It provides a 155.57k✕ multiplier to coins and strength, and 10,807✕ to crowns. Noob Da Knight has a 23.32% chance of hatching. Satellite (2-star tier): It provides a 182.79k✕multiplier to coins and strength, and 10,857✕ to crowns. Satellite has a 25% chance of hatching.

It provides a 182.79k✕multiplier to coins and strength, and 10,857✕ to crowns. Satellite has a 25% chance of hatching. Timothy the Interdimensional War Criminal (3-star rarity): It provides a 214.78k✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 10,907✕ to crowns. Timothy has a 20% chance of hatching.

It provides a 214.78k✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 10,907✕ to crowns. Timothy has a 20% chance of hatching. Asteroid (4-star tier): It provides a 252.37k✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 10,957✕ to crowns. Asteroid has a 10.78% of hatching.

It provides a 252.37k✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 10,957✕ to crowns. Asteroid has a 10.78% of hatching. Sci Fi Spy (4-star tier): It provides a 296.53k✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 11,007✕ to crowns. Sci Fi Spy has an 8% chance of hatching.

It provides a 296.53k✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 11,007✕ to crowns. Sci Fi Spy has an 8% chance of hatching. Little Knight (5-star tier): It provides a 348.43k✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 11,057✕ to crowns. Little Knight has a 5% chance of hatching.

It provides a 348.43k✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 11,057✕ to crowns. Little Knight has a 5% chance of hatching. Ultra Sun Queen (1-moon tier): It provides a 590.98k✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 72,293✕to crowns. Ultra Sun Queen has a 7.12% chance of hatching.

It provides a 590.98k✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 72,293✕to crowns. Ultra Sun Queen has a 7.12% chance of hatching. Dark Knight Slayer (2-moon tier): It provides a 2.22m✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 144.05k✕ to crowns. Dark Knight Slayer has a 0.71% chance of hatching.

It provides a 2.22m✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 144.05k✕ to crowns. Dark Knight Slayer has a 0.71% chance of hatching. Universe Ruler (3-moon tier): It provides a 2.81m✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 182.47k✕to crowns. Universe Ruler has a 0.07% chance of hatching.

New Class

The latest Class in Saber Simulator is Fallen Angel. Players can unlock it after the Poseidon Class. It costs 946kAR to unlock and provides a 76.2b✕ multiplier to strength and coins, and 828t✕ to crowns.

New game mode: Dungeon

Space Dungeon (Image via Roblox)

Dungeon is a new game mode in the latest Saber Simulator update. Players can challenge and capture the Space dungeon to obtain various rewards. One can clear the stage with friends or solo. Every friend in the party boosts the crown and coin earnings by 1%.

The Space dungeon has six rooms. Players must defeat Blue Bots in Rooms 1, 2, and 3, and then Red Bots in Rooms 5 and 6. After defeating the Red Bots, players will enter Room 6, which features the dungeon’s boss.

One can get coins and crowns as rewards for killing each Bot. Additionally, they will get one of the four chests as a reward upon clearing the dungeon by defeating the boss. Here are the details of dungeon clearance rewards:

Golden chest: It contains 25 ✕ Luck Charm, 12500 ✕ crowns, 2000 ✕ coins, 1✕ Single Moon Egg, and 100 shards. There is a 60% chance of obtaining this chest.

It contains 25 ✕ Luck Charm, 12500 ✕ crowns, 2000 ✕ coins, 1✕ Single Moon Egg, and 100 shards. There is a 60% chance of obtaining this chest. Shiny chest: It contains 25 Super Luck Charm, 50✕ Shiny Charm, 25000✕ crowns, 10000✕ coins, 1✕ Double Moon Egg, and 150✕ shards. There is a 30% chance of obtaining this chest.

It contains 25 Super Luck Charm, 50✕ Shiny Charm, 25000✕ crowns, 10000✕ coins, 1✕ Double Moon Egg, and 150✕ shards. There is a 30% chance of obtaining this chest. Rainbow chest: It contains 25 Ultra Luck Charm, 50✕ Rainbow Charm, 37500✕ crowns, 20000✕ coins, 1✕ Triple Moon Egg, and 200✕ shards. There is a 9.9% chance of obtaining this chest.

It contains 25 Ultra Luck Charm, 50✕ Rainbow Charm, 37500✕ crowns, 20000✕ coins, 1✕ Triple Moon Egg, and 200✕ shards. There is a 9.9% chance of obtaining this chest. Void: It contains 25✕ Godly Charm, 50✕ Void Charm, 50000✕ crowns, 100k coins, 1✕ Sun Egg, and 250 shards. There is a 0.1% chance of obtaining this chest.

Players can use shards to purchase three types of Dungeon Upgrades. Here are the details:

Dungeon Health : It provides extra health in Dungeons. Players can upgrade it up to five times. The first upgrade gives 20 extra health for 100 shards, the second gives 40 extra health for 250 shards, the third gives 60 for 400 shards, the fourth gives 80 for 600 shards, and the fifth gives 100 for 1000 shards.

: It provides extra health in Dungeons. Players can upgrade it up to five times. The first upgrade gives 20 extra health for 100 shards, the second gives 40 extra health for 250 shards, the third gives 60 for 400 shards, the fourth gives 80 for 600 shards, and the fifth gives 100 for 1000 shards. Dungeon Damage: It provides a damage buff per swing. Players can upgrade it up to five times. The first upgrade gives 2 extra damage per swing for 300 shards, the second gives 3 for 600 shards, the third gives 4 for 1000 shards, the fourth gives five for 1500 shards, and the fifth gives 6 extra damage for 2000 shards.

It provides a damage buff per swing. Players can upgrade it up to five times. The first upgrade gives 2 extra damage per swing for 300 shards, the second gives 3 for 600 shards, the third gives 4 for 1000 shards, the fourth gives five for 1500 shards, and the fifth gives 6 extra damage for 2000 shards. Egg Incubator Slot: It allows players to hatch eggs. Players can upgrade it up to two times. The first upgrade allows hatching two eggs at once for 2500 shards, and the second enables hatching three eggs for 5000 shards.

FAQs

How many sabers were introduced in the Saber Simulator Dungeons update?

There are a total of 20 new Sunder Sabers introduced in the Saber Simulator Dungeons update.

Which is the new Class added in the Saber Simulator Dungeons update?

Fallen Angel is the new Class added in the Saber Simulator Dungeons update.

How many new Pets debuted in the Saber Simulator Dungeons update?

A total of nine Pets debuted in the Saber Simulator Dungeons update.

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

