SCP Tower Defense Codes in Roblox: Free Coins, Tokens, and more (August 2022)

In the Roblox SCP Tower Defense game, players must erect defenses against waves of foes seeking to knock down their tower. To eliminate each adversary heading towards the base, position the guns tactically and at the proper moment.

There are numerous playable maps, and each map offers a selection of challenges. Players can ask their friends to take on difficult challenges with them and use strategies to go up on the leaderboards.

As they advance and level up, players will earn additional coins, which are then used to purchase new towers that enhance defensive tactics. To become the top player in the world, players must defeat monsters and keep earning more cash.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense

Active codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense

Here are the active codes in the game:

divine - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Doctor - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

lily - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

NewJourney - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 coins

right hand - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

unknown - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins and Tokens

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

ABLE - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 coins

badges - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

balefire - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

evolution - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Gadgets - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 coins and 30 gems

Lake Blood - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

library - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

maz hatter - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Red Lake - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

RobloxReturns - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 coins

shy guy - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

skins - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

ThanksFor10M - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

ThanksFor3M - Redeem this code in the game to get 533 coins and 30 gems

XKClass - Redeem this code in the game to get 800 coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox application on the preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Players can then access their Roblox accounts by entering their own password and username.

On the platform's home page, look for the game. Launch the game after it has been located and wait for it to load.

On the right side of the screen, select the DAILY REWARDS & CODES button.

Players must copy and paste an active code into the text box in a new window that will open.

To get the free reward that has been promised, click the Claim button.

More codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense

Players can follow the official Twitter account of the creators for additional codes and they will also be the first to know when a code goes live. Players can also get updates about the game and announcements. @scp_td is their Twitter handle.

Players can find the same perks in the developers' official private Discord. The Discord community discusses codes and also shares tips and tricks to clear a certain level in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman