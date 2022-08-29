SCP Tower Defense Codes in Roblox: Free Coins, Tokens, and more (August 2022)

In the Roblox SCP Tower Defense game, players must erect defenses against waves of foes seeking to knock down their tower. To eliminate each adversary heading towards the base, position the guns tactically and at the proper moment.
There are numerous playable maps, and each map offers a selection of challenges. Players can ask their friends to take on difficult challenges with them and use strategies to go up on the leaderboards.
As they advance and level up, players will earn additional coins, which are then used to purchase new towers that enhance defensive tactics. To become the top player in the world, players must defeat monsters and keep earning more cash.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense
Active codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense
Here are the active codes in the game:
- divine - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- Doctor - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- lily - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- NewJourney - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 coins
- right hand - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- unknown - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins and Tokens
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.
Expired codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- ABLE - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 coins
- badges - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- balefire - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- evolution - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- Gadgets - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 coins and 30 gems
- Lake Blood - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- library - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- maz hatter - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- Red Lake - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- RobloxReturns - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 coins
- shy guy - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- skins - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- ThanksFor10M - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- ThanksFor3M - Redeem this code in the game to get 533 coins and 30 gems
- XKClass - Redeem this code in the game to get 800 coins
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Open the Roblox application on the preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Players can then access their Roblox accounts by entering their own password and username.
- On the platform's home page, look for the game. Launch the game after it has been located and wait for it to load.
- On the right side of the screen, select the DAILY REWARDS & CODES button.
- Players must copy and paste an active code into the text box in a new window that will open.
- To get the free reward that has been promised, click the Claim button.
More codes in Roblox SCP Tower Defense
Players can follow the official Twitter account of the creators for additional codes and they will also be the first to know when a code goes live. Players can also get updates about the game and announcements. @scp_td is their Twitter handle.
Players can find the same perks in the developers' official private Discord. The Discord community discusses codes and also shares tips and tricks to clear a certain level in the game.