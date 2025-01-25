Seek Hider guide

In Seek, you play a game of cat-and-mouse, taking on the role of the escaping Hider or the chasing Seeker. Hiders are tasked with keeping themselves hidden from their red-tinted-seeking counterparts. Since skilled Seekers can quickly tag Hiders, it’s important to know how to outmaneuver and hide from such players. You can leverage the game’s massive playable areas for this.

Here’s a brief guide on how Hiders work in Seek and how you can effectively evade Seekers in hot pursuit.

How to be effective as a Hider in Seek

Playing as a Hider (Image via Roblox)

Hiders are the playable archetype fewer in number than Seekers. Their main objective is to run and hide until the timer runs out. As long as they remain hidden, Seekers won’t be able to secure the win. That said, the time limit of an average match is a lengthy eight minutes, which can make it tricky to remain hidden without being spotted.

Once a Hider is tagged, Seekers can make Hiders temporarily visible, which can set multiple of the opposing player types hot on your trail. You must relocate often without your opponents knowing, or else you will be found and tagged. Keep your momentum high and if you are being pursued, be ready to make sharp turns.

One of the easiest ways to shake off pursuing Seekers is to use the verticality of the map. You can scale nearly every vertical surface to a limited extent, leaving room for maneuvers like wall ejects, climbs, sudden turns, and more. Utilize walls, narrow passages, and props on the map to lead the Seekers astray and make a crafty escape.

About Seek

Match results screen (Image via Roblox)

Seek is a parkour-centric game of Hide and Seek, where you can play as the Hider or the Seeker. This title brings multiple twists to the classic game, giving you new game modes like Freeze Tag, Infected, Switcheroo, etc. to experience the game anew.

As a Seeker, you must find and tag Hiders, leading to the latter being eliminated or becoming a part of the Seeker team. Tagging applies different effects based on the game mode as well, which can lead to interesting interactions between players.

On the other hand, Hiders must pull out all the stops to keep Seekers from chasing them. They must do so until the time is up; if even a single Hider remains active by the end, they will win. In contrast, Seekers must tag and eliminate all Hiders to win the match.

Use abilities and flaunt cosmetics in a match and gain the upper hand in style in this Roblox title.

FAQs

What does a Hider do in Seek?

A Hider is required to keep themselves hidden from the Seekers until the timer runs out.

How to lose a Seeker as a Hider in Seek

You can lose Seekers while playing as a Hider by performing sharp turns, scaling the various map props, varying your movement, and keeping your speed high.

How does a player become a Hider in Seek?

Both Hiders and Seekers are chosen randomly with no way to choose between the two.

