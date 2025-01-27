Seek Seeker guide

Seek is a Roblox experience where players can participate in high-speed chases involving Hiders and Seekers. Seekers are one half of the game’s Hide and Seek-style gameplay, being the ones chasing after the evasive Hiders. This player archetype is responsible for tagging and eliminating or infecting the Hiders before the timer runs out to secure the win for the team.

Here’s an overview of the Seeker role in Roblox Seek, along with a few pointers on being effective as one in a match.

How to be effective as a Seeker in Seek

Playing as a Seeker (Image via Roblox)

Seekers make up the majority of players in an average game, keeping the odds in their favor for most of a match. This role involves finding every Hider on the map before time runs out. The player archetype incentivizes combing through the map thoroughly for the opposing team members and bringing their team closer to victory.

Over eight minutes, Seekers can chase after Hiders and tag them. Tagging causes different effects based on the game mode of the match. For instance, the action eliminates players in Classic Mode, while Infected Mode adds tagged players to the Seekers’ ranks.

Catching a Hider is about following their actions as closely as possible to potentially intercept and tag them. Once tagged, the locations of every Hider on the map will be revealed to everyone, giving the Seekers a location to pursue. This mechanic keeps the flow of the game from tipping too heavily in the Hiders’ direction, preventing Seekers from having to check every nook and cranny.

A good way to tag a Hider is to blindside them by pursuing one being chased by another player. Depending on the Hider’s skill, they may either be forced to course-correct and become more prone to making mistakes or simply get tagged. Be sure to remain cognizant of your surroundings while attempting so; backing a Hider into a corner is an easy way to tag them.

Stick to a Hider’s heels as closely as you can to become an effective Seeker in this title.

Also read: Seek Hider guide

About Seek

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Seek provides players with a unique take on the classic game of Hide and Seek, allowing them to take on the roles of Hiders or Seekers. This title is all about fast-paced chases in a large open area where Hiders can find places to escape from their pursuers. Conversely, the map serves as a search spot for Seekers to locate and tag Hiders, taking them out of the match.

A typical match lasts eight minutes, during which players must fulfil their respective roles. Hiders must remain untagged for the duration, while Seekers are required to tag everyone on the opposing team. Should any Hider remain untagged by the end of the match, they will win. In contrast, Seekers must tag everyone within the given time frame to win the match.

Make use of your parkour skills in this Roblox experience and aim to be the master of Hide and Seek.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the role of a Seeker in Seek?

A Seeker’s role is to chase after and tag every Hider they can find before the match ends.

How long does a match of Seek last?

An average match lasts eight minutes in this experience.

How does a player become a Seeker in Seek?

Participants are chosen to be a Seeker or Hider randomly at the beginning of a match without any player input.

