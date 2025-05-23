Shadow Commander Anime Last Stand: Unit rarity, how to get, and evolve details

In Anime Last Stand, you can unlock multiple units that are based on the popular anime Solo Leveling. Apart from Sunwoo (Sung Jin-woo), the Shadow Commander is another must-have unit in this experience that is based on the shadow puppet Igris. The Shadow Commander is a Celestial unit that excels in causing AoE damage, making it easier for you to complete raids and higher-level story acts.
This article shows you how to unlock the Shadow Commander. Moreover and explains how to use this character to evolve Sunwoo (Bloodlust) into Sunwoo (Winter).
How to get Shadow Commander in Anime Last Stand
In the Roblox title, you can get the Shadow Commander by evolving the Crimson Commander unit. If you don't have the latter, you can summon it from Banner 1 or Banner 2. You need to be lucky because the Crimson Commander is a Mythic unit. That being said, you may have to try multiple times before you get your hands on it. Once you have the Crimson Commander, you can use the following evolution materials to get the Shadow Commander.
- 2 x Crimson Commanders: Summon it from Banner 1 or Banner 2.
- 4 x Legendary Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.
- 7 x Epic Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.
- 12 x Rare Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.
- 30 x Commander Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.
- 3 x Shadow Essences: Can be obtained from the Raid Shop.
Now that you have the Shadow Commander, fuse it with Sunwoo (Bloodlust) and Shadow Tanker to get the Sunwoo (Winter) unit.
How to evolve Shadow Commander into Sunwoo (Winter) in Anime Last Stand
Sunwoo (Winter) is an Ultimate rarity unit that can be obtained by using the following evolution items.
- Shadow Commander: Can be obtained by evolving Crimson Commander.
- Sunwoo (Bloodlust): Can be obtained by evolving Sunwoo.
- Shadow Tanker: Can be obtained by evolving a Highclass Tanker.
- 6 x Legendary Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.
- 10 x Epic Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.
- 15 x Rare Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.
- 30 x Commander Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.
- 2 x Shadow Essences: Can be obtained from the Raid Shop.
FAQs
How do I get the Shadow Commander in Anime Last Stand?
You can get the Shadow Commander by evolving the Crimson Commander unit in the Evolve area.
What is the rarity of the Shadow Commander in Anime Last Stand?
A Shadow Commander belongs to the Celestial rarity in this game.
How do I evolve the Shadow Commander in Anime Last Stand?
You can evolve the Shadow Commander into Sunwoo (Winter) by using a Shadow Commander, Sunwoo (Bloodlust), and Shadow Tanker.
