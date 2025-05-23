Shadow Commander Anime Last Stand: Unit rarity, how to get, and evolve details

In Anime Last Stand, you can unlock multiple units that are based on the popular anime Solo Leveling. Apart from Sunwoo (Sung Jin-woo), the Shadow Commander is another must-have unit in this experience that is based on the shadow puppet Igris. The Shadow Commander is a Celestial unit that excels in causing AoE damage, making it easier for you to complete raids and higher-level story acts.

Ad

This article shows you how to unlock the Shadow Commander. Moreover and explains how to use this character to evolve Sunwoo (Bloodlust) into Sunwoo (Winter).

How to get Shadow Commander in Anime Last Stand

The Crimson Commander unit (Image via Roblox)

In the Roblox title, you can get the Shadow Commander by evolving the Crimson Commander unit. If you don't have the latter, you can summon it from Banner 1 or Banner 2. You need to be lucky because the Crimson Commander is a Mythic unit. That being said, you may have to try multiple times before you get your hands on it. Once you have the Crimson Commander, you can use the following evolution materials to get the Shadow Commander.

Ad

Trending

2 x Crimson Commanders: Summon it from Banner 1 or Banner 2.

4 x Legendary Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.

7 x Epic Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.

12 x Rare Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.

30 x Commander Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.

3 x Shadow Essences: Can be obtained from the Raid Shop.

Now that you have the Shadow Commander, fuse it with Sunwoo (Bloodlust) and Shadow Tanker to get the Sunwoo (Winter) unit.

Ad

Also check: How to get Hunter Hero (Cosmic) in Anime Last Stand

How to evolve Shadow Commander into Sunwoo (Winter) in Anime Last Stand

The Sunwoo (Winter) unit (Image via Roblox)

Sunwoo (Winter) is an Ultimate rarity unit that can be obtained by using the following evolution items.

Ad

Shadow Commander: Can be obtained by evolving Crimson Commander.

Sunwoo (Bloodlust): Can be obtained by evolving Sunwoo.

Shadow Tanker: Can be obtained by evolving a Highclass Tanker.

6 x Legendary Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.

10 x Epic Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.

15 x Rare Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.

30 x Commander Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals.

2 x Shadow Essences: Can be obtained from the Raid Shop.

Ad

FAQs

How do I get the Shadow Commander in Anime Last Stand?

You can get the Shadow Commander by evolving the Crimson Commander unit in the Evolve area.

What is the rarity of the Shadow Commander in Anime Last Stand?

A Shadow Commander belongs to the Celestial rarity in this game.

How do I evolve the Shadow Commander in Anime Last Stand?

You can evolve the Shadow Commander into Sunwoo (Winter) by using a Shadow Commander, Sunwoo (Bloodlust), and Shadow Tanker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024