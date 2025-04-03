Shockwave Simulator codes (April 2025)

Roblox Shockwave Simulator codes offer several Clicks to fast-forward your progress in this clicker experience. Generally obtained by tapping the screen, Clicks are the key resource in the game. You can use these to unlock new worlds, access Rebirths, and unlock rare Pets. The auto-clicker feature in this game is paywalled, but codes offer a convenient free-to-play method to gain Clicks.

This article features all active codes for Shockwave Simulator, along with a step-by-step guide for redemptions.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Shockwave Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Shockwave Simulator codes

Get a massive number of Clicks to skip the early grind (Image via Roblox)

Redeem the following active code to get a head start in Shockwave Simulator:

List of active codes in Shockwave Simulator Code Rewards Xmas 100,000 Clicks

Expired Shockwave Simulator codes

As of this writing, there are no expired codes for Shockwave Simulator. This section will be updated whenever a code released by the developer doesn't provide rewards.

How to redeem Roblox Shockwave Simulator codes

The Codes button is on the left side of the screen (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes in Shockwave Simulator is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to utilize each active code for rewards:

Start Shockwave Simulator on Roblox.

Tap the Codes tab on the left side, next to the Rebirths tab.

Enter an active code in the blue “Insert Code Here" text box.

Click the Submit button to submit a code activation request.

If you follow the steps precisely, a message will appear in the text box, notifying you about a successful code redemption.

Shockwave Simulator codes and their importance

Perform Rebirths after gaining a set number of Clicks (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Shockwave Simulator are beneficial because they speed up your progress in the clicker game. You get free Clicks, which can be used to buy Eggs, unlock new worlds, and perform Rebirths. Purchasing Eggs should be your top priority in the early game because they give Pets that increase the number of Clicks acquired with each tap on the screen.

Shockwave Simulator code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Avoid mistyping codes to prevent errors (Image via Roblox)

Double-check each code before submitting an activation request in Roblox Shockwave Simulator. Misspellings and extra spaces in the text box are common reasons for a failed redemption attempt. Cross-checking codes will help lessen the likelihood of such errors, although you can also copy active codes from the provided list and paste them into the game's text box for more accuracy.

Where to find new Shockwave Simulator codes

Electric Buzz Studios has no social media channels dedicated to Shockwave Simulator. To know more about the latest freebies, you can regularly check the Shockwave Simulator Roblox page or bookmark this article. We'll update the list of active codes whenever a new one is shared by the developer.

FAQs on Shockwave Simulator codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Shockwave Simulator?

Xmas is the newest code for the simulation experience on Roblox.

When do the active codes for Shockwave Simulator expire?

The expiration dates of the freebies have not been revealed yet. Thus, they may expire at any time, preventing you from claiming the corresponding rewards.

When will new codes for Shockwave Simulator be released?

The developer, Electric Buzz Studio, may reveal more gift codes after updating the game, and to celebrate holidays and special events.

