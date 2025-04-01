Clothing Store Simulator codes (April 2025)

The latest Clothing Store Simulator codes grant loads of Cash to help you expand your store rapidly. In this Roblox title, the in-game currency is earned by buying and selling clothes to NPCs, but codes help you skip the grind. The rewards offered by them help you manage the day-to-day operations and ultimately assist in your goal of becoming the richest clothing store mogul.

This article features all freebies for the Clothing Store Simulator as well as a quick guide on how to acquire them.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Clothing Store Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Clothing Store Simulator codes

Manage a clothing store and make it the most successful in the town (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the working codes for Clothing Store. Due to their case insensitivity, you can redeem them regardless of their letter casing.

List of active codes in My Clothing Store Code Rewards Impressive8k 800 Cash (latest) Great5k 700 Cash Amazing2500 700 Cash Super 600 Cash

Expired Clothing Store Simulator codes

As of this writing, there are no expired codes. The developer can deactivate a promo code at any time, so it is advised to redeem the active ones quickly.

How to redeem Roblox Clothing Store Simulator codes

Enter codes accurately to claim rewards (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem valid codes for Clothing Store Simulator:

Open Clothing Store Simulator on Roblox.

Click the </> icon on the left side of the screen or press the Z key on your keyboard.

Enter an active code in the code box at the bottom of the "Invite Reward" menu.

Hit the Enter button on the screen to receive rewards.

In the Roblox game, you have to buy clothes, sell them for profit, and manage the cash counter. The various tasks can be confusing, which is why we recommend checking out our beginner's guide for Clothing Store Simulator.

Clothing Store Simulator codes and their importance

Use Cash to buy goods and sell them at a profit (Image via Roblox)

Roblox promo codes are a quick way to get Cash, which is the cogwheel of the Clothing Store Simulator experience. You can invest the bonus currency in upgrades or buy new goods and sell them at higher prices. By serving more customers, you gain experience points and more items become available for purchase as you level up your store.

Clothing Store Simulator code troubleshooting [how to fix]

The "code is invalid or has expired!" error in Clothing Store Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Clothing Store Simulator will display an error message if you try to redeem expired or mistyped codes. You can prevent such issues by only utilizing the active codes in Clothing Store Simulator and cross-checking them. Verify the codes for any typographical errors and irrelevant spaces before hitting the "Enter" button, or simply copy and paste active codes in the text box for guaranteed accuracy.

Where to find new Clothing Store Simulator codes

Developer MagicMarket conveniently lists the working codes on the Clothing Store Simulator Roblox page. More freebies will be revealed when the game achieves a new milestone and during updates and events.

FAQs on Clothing Store Simulator codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Clothing Store Simulator?

"Impressive8k" is the newest code, and it gives 800 Cash when redeemed.

How do gift codes benefit Clothing Store Simulator players?

Codes provide free Cash, and you can use the in-game currency to purchase goods from the Shop as well as expand your store.

How many times can a single code be utilized in Clothing Store Simulator?

Each code is available for a single use. When a player tries to use an already-redeemed code, the game will display an error message within the text box.

