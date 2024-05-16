Shortest Answer Wins: Beginner's Guide

Shortest Answer Wins is a Roblox title that takes after a much-loved childhood classic game. In it, players must guess the answer to a random question chosen from a selection of over 300 different questions. They must also try to answer with the shortest possible answers to avoid getting chopped up by the ceiling fan and outlive everyone else they're playing with to earn Cash (in-game currency).

Due to the absence of an in-game tutorial, it may be difficult for beginners to familiarize themselves with the mechanics. This guide aims to clear everything up by simplifying all aspects of the game and therefore making it easier for newbies to understand.

Shortest Answer Wins: Everything you need to know

Patch notes for the Update 8 in Shortest Answer Wins (Image via Roblox)

Understanding the basics

The in-game shop in Shortest Answer Wins (Image via Roblox)

Once the players load into the game, they will either be teleported to their tiles if a round just comes to an end, or they'll have to wait till the ongoing round comes to an end. After the round gets started players will be given a tile that can be customized according to their tastes later from the in-game shop with the cash they earn.

In the game, players must answer the questions displayed on their screens within the time limit and try to answer with the shortest possible answer that they can think of. The letters they use in their answers are then counted as tiles and the more words they use in their answers, the higher their stack of tiles, and the person with the highest tower gets chopped off first.

How to play Shortest Answer Wins?

Gameplay screenshot of an ongoing round in Shortest Answer Wins (Image via Roblox)

Money, which is the in-game currency in this title can be earned after winning rounds and can be used to purchase cosmetics. The obtainable cosmetics may include but aren't limited to Tile skins and Trail effects. However, codes can also provide cosmetics for free, so if you're low on cash consider making use of these free developer's offerings.

Here's a pro tip - if you're close to the ceiling fan and so is another person, you can wait to send in your answer till the end, because chances are that the other player will submit their answer and get chopped up first. This way, you can delay the inevitable and maybe get to the top 3 and score some cash in the Money Rain.

Screenshot of the after-round Money Rain in Shortest Answer Wins (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians must also familiarize themselves with the basic controls in the game:

WASD - Use these keys to move your character around.

Use these keys to move your character around. Space - Press this key to jump over obstacles.

Press this key to jump over obstacles. Keyboard - You must use the keyboard to type in your shortest answer.

You must use the keyboard to type in your shortest answer. Left-click - Press this key to interact with the GUI and other options.

Press this key to interact with the GUI and other options. Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around.

FAQs on Roblox Shortest Answer Wins

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in Shortest Answer Wins?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does this title receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on Discord to share tips and insights.

