Shrink Hide and Seek: A beginner's guide

Shrink Hide and Seek is a survival hunting game developed by Shrinking Studios, where you have two roles to play: either hunt down those who are hiding, or hide from the seekers. This Roblox experience follows the classic game of Hide and Seek, but with a fun twist. The ones hiding from the seekers can shrink in size and hide in any place they want in huge maps. While the seekers are given a limited time to hunt them with a weapon.

Shrink Hide and Seek provides you with a plethora of maps, each with engaging and diverse terrains. You can earn coins while playing this game, which can help you purchase more weapons and accessories. Here's a comprehensive guide to playing Shrink Hide and Seek, covering gameplay mechanics and features to help you get the most out of the game.

Getting started in Shrink Hide and Seek- An overview

Killing Hiders will turn them into Seekers (Image via Roblox)

On starting the game, chances are that you will be spawned into a match. Shrink Hide and Seek is very straightforward, you are assigned one of two roles: Hider or Seeker.

Hiders have to hide from Seekers, seeking shelter in various nooks and corners of the map. As a Hider, you will have the ability to shrink and grow. Using the F key, you can toggle sizes. Hiders have a health bar of 100, which will deplete by 15 when hit by a bullet.

As a Seeker, you will be able to use a gun to kill players. The title will give you 2:30 minutes to sniff out all the Hiders. When Hiders are killed, they will automatically spawn as Seekers, helping others hunt down the remaining players. Shrink Hide and Seek provides 12 different types of maps for you to indulge in a fun experience.

Gameplay elements

Hiders can shrink and hide in nooks and corners to avoid detection (Image via Roblox)

Leadership: The leadership in this game is determined by the number of kills and the number of wins. Time: A single Shrink Hide and Seek match continues for 2:30 minutes, making the matches fast-paced. It may get a bit hard for the Seekers' team to find all of them within the given time, but Hiders, after getting killed, join the hunt. Coins: You can earn coins in the game, which can be used to unlock weapons. Hiders earn five xp and five coins for every five seconds they survive. Seekers, on the other hand, gain 10 coins for killing players and can collect coins scattered all around the map. Maps: You can enjoy playing in 12 different maps in this title. They are Office, Prison, House 2, Hotel, Mansion, Pool House, Farm, House 1, Beach, Hospital, Office 2, and Camp. Guns: The title provides you with a wide variety of weapons. Some can be unlocked with the coins earned in the game, while some can be bought with Robux. Guns available for free include the Blaster, the Auto Blaster, the MP7, the AK, the Deagle, and the Scar. The Blaster is the default weapon you can unlock when you join this experience, while the Scar is the most expensive weapon in the game, which costs 10,000 coins. Chests: In the shop, you can also buy chests for coins. The chests you can buy are the Taunt chest, the Emote chest, the Skin chest, and the Death chest. The Taunt chest has funny sounds to taunt Seekers, the Emote chest unlocks a wide range of emotes, the Skin chest unlocks gun skins, and the Death chest has all sorts of tools to troll Seekers.

FAQs on Shrink Hide and Seek

How to unlock more weapons in this title

Weapons can be unlocked from the Items option in the Spawn Island.

How many maps can I play in this?

You can play up to 12 maps in this game.

Can we choose to play any role we want?

No, the title randomly assigns you roles.

