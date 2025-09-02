Steal Cookies: A beginner's guide

Steal Cookies is a comic-survival game by Silly Creations where players must hide from the Grandmother, who is, for some odd reason, crazily in love with her cookies. The players take on the role of her grandchildren, causing mischief around her mansion while she is asleep.

Ad

Players have to steal and eat as many cookies as possible without getting caught by Grandma. There are multiple maps to explore with your friends, making this title a fun and thrilling experience. This article is a detailed beginner's guide on how to play Steal Cookies and help players grasp the gameplay mechanics.

Getting started in Steal Cookies - An overview

Players can crawl in small spaces to hide from Grandma (Image via Roblox)

On starting the game, you will be spawned in a magnified living room with an NPC granny sitting on her rocking chair. Players are given three maps to play in, namely the Mansion, the Suburban, and the Villa. Steal Cookies can be played by up to four players and has three difficulty modes: Easy, Medium, and Hard. Players will earn more Milk in higher difficulty matches.

Ad

Trending

Steal Cookies itself is quite simple: find and collect 50 cookies either by yourself or in a team, which are scattered throughout the place. You can either play strategically by yourself or by rushing in a team since there is no time limit for a match to end. Milk is the currency in this game that will help you unlock different skins, maps, and abilities.

You will win a match when you eat 50 cookies. The night lasts for 35 seconds, during which Grandma sleeps, and she hunts for players during the day, which lasts for 30 seconds. Players have to hunt for cookies during the night and hide during the day to avoid getting killed. The best places to hide are any type of closet.

Ad

Also read - Voyagers: A beginner's guide.

Gameplay mechanics and elements

Grandma will hunt for players in the day, so hide properly (Image via Roblox)

Skins: Steal Cookies provides a wide variety of outfits for Grandma. These get automatically unlocked when players play matches, earning Milk. Currently, there are nine types of skins, including the default one.

Steal Cookies provides a wide variety of outfits for Grandma. These get automatically unlocked when players play matches, earning Milk. Currently, there are nine types of skins, including the default one. Maps: There are three different maps, the title provides for the players, namely, the Mansion, the Suburban, and the Villa. The Mansion is unlocked by default, but players need to unlock the Suburban for 400 Milk and the Villa for 950 Milk.

There are three different maps, the title provides for the players, namely, the Mansion, the Suburban, and the Villa. The Mansion is unlocked by default, but players need to unlock the Suburban for 400 Milk and the Villa for 950 Milk. Leaderboard: The leaderboard in this game is measured by the amount of Milk the player has. Like every Roblox game, there are two different leaderboards. One for the best players of all time and the other for the server-wise best players.

The leaderboard in this game is measured by the amount of Milk the player has. Like every Roblox game, there are two different leaderboards. One for the best players of all time and the other for the server-wise best players. Abilities: You can also use various abilities to trick the Grandma in a match. These include making her slip using a banana peel, setting up a giant mousetrap to delay her. These are either unlocked by Milk or by purchasing the Ability pack using Robux.

You can also use various abilities to trick the Grandma in a match. These include making her slip using a banana peel, setting up a giant mousetrap to delay her. These are either unlocked by Milk or by purchasing the Ability pack using Robux. Shop: While in a match, players can make just two in-game purchases. First is the ability to make Grandma fall asleep again for 19 Robux. The second is to get an X-ray of all the locations of cookies in the match for 37 Robux.

Ad

Check out - Restaurant Tycoon 3: A beginner's guide.

FAQS on Steal Cookies

How to win a match in Steal Cookies

You can win a match when you have collected 50 cookies.

How to get skins in this title

To get skins, head to the spawn location and search in the living room for the Skins shop.

How many maps are there in this game?

This title has a total of three maps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Besides getting his bachelor's degree in English, he spent five years working for the Telegraph. However, a lifelong passion for video games meant he was determined to switch over to the gaming industry sooner rather than later.



Sayandeep enjoys the hobby through a variety of mediums, including PC, consoles, and even mobile gaming. He also follows BGMI tournaments, cheering on Godlike Esports and S8UL Esports, and looks up to Scout for his "hard work, grit, and passion."



In his spare time, he enjoys reading, writing, and directing films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025