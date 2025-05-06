Skinwalkers: A beginner's guide

Skinwalkers is a post-apocalyptic survival experience on Roblox where you are tasked with defending a village from shapeshifting monsters. It draws inspiration from Dead Rails in its world-building but offers a unique gameplay. You can either play solo or team up to patrol a human-only border. Survival in the game depends on whether you can identify and kill monsters among the many humans running towards the city.

The waves of monsters, named Skinwalkers, become more agile and hostile as the game progresses. To improve your chances, we have all the information you need to keep up with the challenge.

A beginner's guide for Roblox Skinwalkers

Getting accustomed to the day/night routines

Identify the monsters and humans correctly (Image via Roblox)

To start playing Roblox Skinwalkers, stand inside one of the white squares in the lobby. A countdown will then begin; upon its completion, you'll be teleported to the main game.

Adjusting to the day and night routines is crucial for survival. During the day, you must patrol the border, identify monsters from the humans, and shoot them with your starter sniper rifle. At night, you have to collect the dead Skinwalkers and sell them in the Bank to get cash. Be careful, though — the monsters often try to catch you off guard by attacking you in the dark.

Identifying the monsters

Floating heads are a big red flag (Image via Roblox)

According to the game's lore, Skinwalkers can disguise themselves as humans, but not perfectly. You can recognize them by the differences in their bodies or behavior. Skinwalkers have bloated heads or bellies, beaks instead of a nose, missing body parts, weird walking or running styles, and other anomalies that differentiate them from humans.

Although you can shoot everyone and call it a day, it isn't the ideal strategy. Cash is deducted from each player's account as a penalty for killing a human. Hence, your actions can affect your team's cash balance.

Utilizing the different in-game stores

Sell the corpses in the Bank to get money (Image via Roblox)

The various stores in this Roblox experience can be accessed before and during the game. While in the lobby, any purchases will require Bonds, which can be obtained by completing missions in the Challenges Board and through Robux transactions.

Below are the names of each store and its contents:

Bank : While in the lobby, you can purchase Bonds from the Bank. After entering the main game, you can sell Skinwalkers by accessing this area. Cash earned by selling the corpses can be used to buy items and guns.

: While in the lobby, you can purchase Bonds from the Bank. After entering the main game, you can sell Skinwalkers by accessing this area. Cash earned by selling the corpses can be used to buy items and guns. Convenience Store : It allows you to stock up healing items like Bandages and Energy Drinks, and contains a Scope and a Time Stop.

: It allows you to stock up healing items like Bandages and Energy Drinks, and contains a Scope and a Time Stop. Gun Shop: This in-game shop features different firearms like Machine Guns and Sentry Guns. You can also buy traps to catch the elusive monsters.

The margin for error is extremely low, given that a single Skinwalker that reaches the city can cause the game to end abruptly. It could also finish when all players are eliminated by the monsters.

FAQs about Roblox Skinwalkers

How to store monsters in the Sack in Roblox Skinwalkers

Skinwalkers can be stored by equipping the Sack and pressing the F key on your keyboard. On Roblox mobile, players must click the "Store" button on the right side of the game screen.

How to purchase more bullets in Skinwalkers

You can buy more bullets for your sniper rifle from the Gun Shop.

Is Roblox Skinwalkers available for free?

Yes, Skinwalkers is a free-to-play game on Roblox. There are optional microtransactions that allow you to get the in-game currency called Bonds.

