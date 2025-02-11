Slap Battles A Hunt for the Hunter guide

In Slap Battles, you can accept quests from an NPC called the Hitman to gain access to various unique Gloves and associated badges. A Hunt for the Hunter is one of the missions he offers, and completing it gives you the Glovel Glove, along with the The Hunt badge. Finishing this mission involves completing the special maze accessible through the Bunker area and defeating the boss at the end.

Let’s take a look at the completion process for this mission and how you can get the Glovel and The Hunt badge.

Completing A Hunt for the Hunter quest in Slap Battles

In-game quest description (Image via Roblox)

Slap Battles' A Hunt for the Hunter requires you to accept the mission from the Hitman, who can be found in the Bunker. You can go to the Bunker by interacting with the hatch next to the OVERKILL Glove.

Accept the mission to start the hunt for the Hitman’s Special Trinket. Now, go to Cannon Island with the Extender Glove equipped in the regular arena to get the Glovel from a spot next to the cannon. This special Glove is only accessible temporarily and is only usable for digging up the marked spots.

These spots are marked with a red X, where you can start your hunt for the Trinket: the Hitman's Handkerchief. After you find the handkerchief, you must return to the questgiver to complete the mission. Once you do so, you will receive the permanent version of Glovel and The Hunt badge as rewards.

About the Glovel Glove

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Glovel Glove is a unique weapon tied to The Hunt badge which, in turn, is a part of the A Hunt for the Hunter quest. Its Power stat starts at 48, while it has a modest Speed stat of 14. This Glove can perform critical hits if the user slaps an opponent while falling. The power of a critical hit rises from 48 to 65, which can send the opposing combatant flying.

This Glove also allows you to use the Shovel ability, which lets you hide underground for three seconds, rendering you invincible for the duration. You can move around freely during this time, allowing you to get the jump on an opponent.

FAQs

How to complete A Hunt for the Hunter quest in Slap Battles

A Hunt for the Hunter quest can be completed by going through the special labyrinth from the Bunker and defeating the boss at the end.

What are the rewards for A Hunt for the Hunter quest in Slap Battles?

The rewards for completing A Hunt for the Hunter quest in Slap Battles are The Hunt badge and the Glovel Glove.

Which Glove is needed to complete A Hunt for the Hunter quest in Slap Battles?

A Hunt for the Hunter quest requires you to use the Extender Glove to acquire the temporary Glovel and then the temporary Glovel to complete the mission.

