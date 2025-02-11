Slap Battles Into the Unknown guide

Slap Battles features quests that can be completed for exclusive Gloves and badges. One such mission is Into the Unknown, given by the Hitman in the Bunker, which involves venturing into the Unknown World. To do so, you must open a Null Portal and launch yourself through it five times. Completing the quest grants you access to the Divebomb Glove, along with the Null Piercer badge.

Here’s a complete guide to Into the Unknown quest in Slap Battles.

Completing the Into the Unknown quest in Slap Battles

The Into the Unknown quest (Image via Roblox)

Into the Unknown in Slap Battles can be initiated by speaking to the Hitman in the Bunker area, a small room located underneath the OVERKILL Glove stand. The task involves collecting five Cursed Blast Energy, which can only be done by propelling yourself through a Null Portal using the cannon on Cannon Island.

A Null Portal can be opened using the Bob and Rob Gloves, which involves merging the entities created by the abilities of both Gloves. This can be performed solo, but it’s simpler to do it with a friend while on Cannon Island. Use the Glove abilities and control the entities that spawn to fuse them together. This will create a portal through which you must now send your avatar flying.

Once you go through the Portal, you will be spawned back in the lobby with a Cursed Blast Energy. Repeat the process five times to complete the Into the Unknown quest and receive the Divebomb Glove and the Null Piercer badge.

Note that using the cannon is crucial for completing the quest successfully, as entering the Null Portal normally results in spawning in the Unknown world.

About the Divebomb Glove

The Divebomb Glove (Image via Roblox)

The Divebomb Glove is one of the main rewards of the Into the Unknown quest. It has a Power rating of 55 and a Speed stat of 17, which serve as a decent baseline stat spread. The Glove has a unique ability called Propulsion, which can be activated by pressing or holding E on the keyboard.

Propulsion gives you limited flight, during which you can control your trajectory before crashing into the ground below. The resulting crash causes an explosion that sends opponents flying, potentially scoring a knockout if timed correctly. You can fly freely for up to three seconds and optionally charge the flight by holding the button down for greater knockback across a wider range.

Furthermore, you can perform the Propulsion ability in mid-air after doing a double jump. This activates a variant of the ability that lasts for four seconds, granting you invulnerability to slap-based attacks. The variation involves no explosive divebomb, making it a purely utility version of the ability.

