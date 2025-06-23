Slap Battles Defense Mastery guide

Slap Battles has a Mastery system for certain gloves that add additional abilities, improving the overall utility of the glove. On June 20, 2025, the Defense glove received its Mastery quest, and upon completing it, players can use its unique Mastery ability. The associated Mastery mission involves completing four tasks, which can be a somewhat involved process.

Read on to learn all about the Mastery quest for the Defense glove, along with what its Mastery ability is.

Completing the Defense Mastery quest in Slap Battles

Defense Glove Mastery quest (Image via Roblox)

The Mastery quest for the Defense glove includes four tasks, which are listed below:

After entering the arena, land 20 slaps in 100 seconds without dying. Dying resets the streak.

Defeat 250 players who approach your cube.

Defend your cube by slapping 600 times.

Slap players into the walls of your cube 400 times.

The cube mentioned here spawns as a part of the regular Defense glove’s unique ability. Once activated, it covers a large area around the user and gradually shrinks until it despawns entirely. The ability can be activated again to refresh the cube’s size.

Once you finish all four tasks, you will attain Mastery for the Defense glove, gaining the new Mastery Ability. The Mastery Ability for the Defense glove grants the player a teleport button (R), allowing them to return to the cube instantly. Furthermore, the cube will not shrink for as long as the user is within its bounds, and it can be refreshed more frequently, thanks to reduced cooldown.

If the player with the glove wishes, they can let certain people inside the cube by double jumping. Note that gloves with AoE effects can still hit the occupants of the cube, knocking them out of its protective bounds.

How to get the Defense glove

Getting the Defense glove is a straightforward process; all you need to do is accumulate 4,500 Slaps and purchase it from the Inventory. Slaps are the primary currency of the game, and they can be used to buy various in-game items.

You can earn Slaps by striking others with a glove, eliminating them from the stage, winning tournaments, matches, and more. Moreover, there are premium game passes and items that increase the amount of Slaps you earn from each source. As such, the methods of getting the currency are abundant, so you will never truly run out of ways to earn them.

