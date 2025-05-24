Slap Battles Double Trouble update guide

Slap Battles implemented the Double Trouble update on May 23, 2025, adding two brand-new gloves into the mix. This extensive update includes numerous balance changes, quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and more. It also features the brand-new Alchemist Crate, which can be purchased from the shop for a limited time.

Here’s everything to know about the Double Trouble update for Slap Battles.

Everything new in the Double Trouble update for Slap Battles

New additions

The Chainsaw glove (Image via Roblox)

The two newest additions to the roster of gloves featured in Slap Battles are Chainsaw and Mushroom. Both can be bought using Slaps, the game's main currency; Chainsaw costs 17,500 Slaps, while Mushroom costs 62,000 Slaps. You can use these powerful pieces of gear to devastate opponents and knock them off the arena.

Another major addition to the title is the Alchemist Crate, which can be purchased from the shop for 200 Null Shards. This Crate will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to use your Null Shards to try to acquire the rarest items.

Additionally, six new death sounds can be equipped to trigger when falling off the arena. This requires access to the Custom Death Sound game pass from the Robux section of the shop.

Balance changes

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The Double Trouble update made various balance changes for existing gloves that change how they function. Here are the alterations the patch made:

Plague

Glove has been reworked.

Slapping a victim applies a plague effect. Lasts 30 seconds.

Being hit while afflicted by the plague takes off 20 health.

Plague can be passed to other players.

Divebomb

Added i-frames.

Reduced ability cooldown.

Increased dive speed.

Reduced slap power and slap speed slightly.

Increased minimum impact power from 40 to 50.

Rhythm

Added a speed note that triples song and walk speeds.

Golem

Altered the E-Hold ability to an R ability for ease of use and clarity.

Increased spawned Golem lifetime from 120 seconds to 140 seconds.

Reduced cooldown and Golem spawn cooldown from 18 to 10 seconds.

Spy

Performing a backstab makes the user invisible for 4.5 seconds. Invisibility is reset upon landing a hit or being hit.

Backstabs are more difficult to perform.

Water

Raised tank capacity from 100 to 200.

Raised refill speed from 0.2 to 0.5.

Puddles and slaps can extinguish Overkill.

Addressed a bug that kept the water ability active even after letting go.

Fixed a bug that caused Aggro to break the water hydrant.

Untitled Tag Glove

Reduced dash power from 75 to 65.

Stunned users no longer remain stunned after they ragdoll.

Increased speed increase start delay from two to four.

Stun-dash combo has been patched.

Guardian Angel

Spawn cooldown increased from 5 seconds to 12 seconds.

Cooldown increased from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.

Players in revival orbs can no longer be blessed.

Blessed players now show a link to the angel through a visual effect.

Blessed player’s death triggers the angel’s cooldown, if it isn’t active already.

Fixed slap farm involving Cherry.

Jebaited

Increased ability power from 60 to 90.

Reduced cooldown from 16 seconds to 12 seconds.

Cooldown starts after the ability ends.s

Decreased base power from 63 to 50.

Reduced base speed from 17 to 16.

Activating the ability gives the user 0.4 seconds of invincibility.

Run

Run can no longer bypass Angel’s blessing.

Run users can no longer see or hear the exit.

Tableflip

Tables have a startup animation before being launched. The user won’t be able to jump during the windup.

Table explosion occurs six seconds after being launched.

Cooldown reduced from 14 seconds to 10 seconds.

Tables are always aligned with the user when launched.

Baby

Being ragdolled cancels the ability.

Reduced Baby’s walkspeed when the ability is being used.

Mitten

Split its ability between E and R inputs for added control.

E drops positive presents only.

R drops negative presents only.

E and R no longer have shared cooldowns, allowing the user to drop two presents at once.

Bug fixes and additional adjustments

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Avatar no longer gets stuck in the basement.

Fixed the bug with Pocket that caused it to have infinite i-frames.

Fixed a bug with Brick that caused the player to randomly get kicked.

Fixed an issue that caused Rob to consume the user.

Fixed a cooldown bypass bug for Spoonful.

Increased Aggro’s spawn cooldown to 10 seconds.

Glovel can no longer crit while ragdolled.

Blink’s power was reduced from 58 to 50.

Ultra Instinct’s Mastery ability cooldown has been increased from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.

Baller no longer targets rocks.

Ability particles have been added to Default.

Ghost can now hide accessory particle effects.

Killstreak no longer hides usernames.

Added a visibility tick on Diamond rocks to make it easier to count hours.

Equalizer no longer launches the user when hitting non-player enemies.

Dice now displays the power that was rolled.

Dominance cooldown reduced from 10 seconds to 8 seconds.

Fixed a bug where console keybinds would show on mobile when using a controller, causing a display overlap.

Nametags now show players’ platform.

Equipping items in the Inventory no longer snaps the screen back to the top.

Scroll bar will now be of the correct size at all times while accessing the inventory.

Prop gravestone is no longer clickable.

Potato’s location has been updated to match the lobby extension.

The process of getting Jester only requires the player to be teleported to the Cube of Death at any time.

Fixed a freezing issue caused when the player was hit by an opponent’s ability. This was specific to Hallow Jack, Killstreak, and Bubble.

Lag spikes will no longer occur after having a lot of slaps.

Equip sounds have been added to Inventory UI.

Screen shake disabling settings now work as intended for Rob.

TV displays in the lobby now function correctly.

FAQs

When was the Double Trouble update implemented in Slap Battles?

The Double Trouble update was added to Slap Battles on May 23, 2025.

What are the newest gloves added with the Slap Battles Double Trouble update?

The newest gloves in the Slap Battles Double Trouble update are Mushroom and Chainsaw.

Is Slap Battles free to play?

Yes, you can access every part of Slap Battles without worrying about compulsory premium purchases.

