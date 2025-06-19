Slap Battles Friday the 13th guide

The Slap Battles Friday the 13th event has arrived, and players can participate in it to unlock the Slasher Glove. This weapon is equipped with two abilities: the Vengeful Impale and the Machete Throw. To unlock it, you have to win a boss battle featured in this horror-themed limited-time event, which is only available till June 20, 2025.
This article aims to help players unlock the Slasher Glove from the Slap Battles Friday the 13th event.
A guide for the Slap Battles Friday the 13th event
Duration
This event arrived on June 13 and will be available till June 20, 2025. Players have seven days to play the Slap Battles Friday the 13th event to unlock the Slasher Glove.
How to play the Friday the 13th event
To play the event and unlock the Slasher Glove, you have to get the Reawoken Badge. To get it, wait for a Run ability user on your server and have them teleport you to the Maze.
Here, you have to follow the path till you reach a portal, which is disguised as a painting, and enter it.
Then, you will be taken to a new world, equipped with the Lantern Glove, and have three points of health. Head straight till you find a house, go to the backyard, and pick up the hammer. You can use it to break a window and enter the house.
Afterward, you will find a puzzle with numeric codes. To solve it, set the numbers to 161161. There is also a painting puzzle, which is solved by aligning all the pieces. Completing these tasks will unlock a chest in the front of the house, granting you a shovel.
Finally, leave the house and find a graveyard in the vicinity. Dig the middle grave, and a boss will appear. Defeating the boss will unlock the Slasher Glove in Slap Battles Friday the 13th event. Additionally, you will lose if all three health points are depleted.
FAQs on Slap Battles Friday the 13th event
Will the Friday the 13th event return?
Yes, the Friday the 13th event will return if the 13th of a month lands on a Friday.
Is Friday the 13th a limited-time event in Slap Battles?
Yes, it is a limited-time event, set to run till June 20, 2025.
Is the Friday the 13th event free to play?
Yes, the Friday the 13th event is free to play.
