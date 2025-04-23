Slingshot Race codes (April 2025)

The latest Slingshot Race codes offer valuable rewards for speeding up your progress in the game. In this Roblox simulator, you have to collect power tokens all over the map and then launch yourself with a slingshot. The higher the distance you achieve, the more Studs you get in the game. The said resource can then be used to obtain Pets and to increase your Power.

By redeeming codes, you can get Studs without having to rely on your slingshot. One of the featured active ones also provides a free Pet to help new players increase their Stud multiplier from the very beginning.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Slingshot Race codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Slingshot Race codes

Launch yourself the furthest to top the leaderboard (Image via Roblox)

The following list features all working codes and their corresponding rewards for Roblox Slingshot Race:

List of active codes in Slingshot Race Code Rewards hunt 50,000 Studs newyear CNY Bunny Pet egg 50,000 Studs blastoff 100 Studs barbie 1000 Studs circus 50,000 Studs xmas 50,000 Studs gravity 20,000 Studs gift 50,000 Studs

Expired Slingshot Race codes

Presently, there are no inactive codes for this title.

How to redeem Roblox Slingshot Race codes

Redeem codes to get free Studs (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Slingshot Race can be redeemed by following these steps:

Open Slingshot Race on Roblox.

Click the orange Codes button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Enter an active code in the " Type Code " text box.

" text box. Hit the green Enter button to receive rewards.

Slingshot Race codes and their importance

Convert Studs to Power (Image via Roblox)

The thousands of Studs offered by Slingshot Race gift codes can be used to purchase power-enhancing Pets. Additionally, you can convert Studs to Power by accessing unique arcade machines found in different worlds. Accumulating Power is essential for performing Rebirths, the key to extending your slingshot range and thereby reaching the top of the leaderboard.

Slingshot Race code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Code is invalid" error in Slingshot Race (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Slingshot Race are not case-sensitive, meaning you can use any letter casing when redeeming them. However, make sure to double-check your entries to fix any typing errors and remove any extra spaces that you mistakenly entered in the redemption box. If a code still doesn't yield rewards, restart the game before attempting to redeem it again.

Where to find new Slingshot Race codes

To stay informed about the latest freebies, regularly check the description of Slingshot Race on the Roblox platform. The developer generally posts new codes after updating the game.

FAQs on Slingshot Race codes

What rewards can be claimed by using codes in Slingshot Race?

Players can get Studs and exclusive Pets by redeeming codes in the Roblox simulation game.

Which code gives a free Pet in Slingshot Race?

You can redeem the code "newyear" to get a CNY Bunny Pet in Slingshot Race.

How many times can a Slingshot Race promo code be redeemed?

A single active code can be redeemed only once by a Roblox account. If you try to use it twice, the game displays an error.

