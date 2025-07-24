Small Treat in Grow a Garden: How to craft and use

Grow a Garden routinely introduces new gear types to use on Pets and Fruits for improving their overall usefulness in your farming endeavors. Small Treats are one such gear type, used to apply an XP boost to the desired Pet. By using it, your Pet will age at a faster rate, improving its passive ability and giving it quicker access to the Pet Mutation mechanic.

Ad

Here’s how to get and use the Small Treat in Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about Small Treat in Grow a Garden

How to get

Crafting Small Treats (Image via Roblox)

Small Treats can be crafted at the Crafting Table next to the Pet Eggs shop. You can repeatedly craft this item as long as you have the required materials for the recipe. This recipe requires you to collect the following resources to make three Small Treats at once:

Ad

Trending

1x Common Egg: Found in the Pet Eggs Shop. Has a 99% chance of being in the shop stock.

Found in the Pet Eggs Shop. Has a 99% chance of being in the shop stock. 1x Dragon Fruit Seed: 2% chance of being obtainable in the regular Seed Shop for 50,000 Sheckles. Alternatively, it can be obtained through the Normal Seed Pack, Lucky Harvest, and as a reward from Pets like Dogs, Snails, Red Foxes, etc.

2% chance of being obtainable in the regular Seed Shop for 50,000 Sheckles. Alternatively, it can be obtained through the Normal Seed Pack, Lucky Harvest, and as a reward from Pets like Dogs, Snails, Red Foxes, etc. 1x Blueberry Fruit: Harvested from a Blueberry plant. Its Seed has a 100% chance of spawning in the regular Seed Shop and can be purchased for 400 Sheckles apiece.

Harvested from a Blueberry plant. Its Seed has a 100% chance of spawning in the regular Seed Shop and can be purchased for 400 Sheckles apiece. 1 million Sheckles: Obtained by selling harvest.

Ad

With these resources in your inventory, approach the Crafting Table and navigate to the Small Treat. Hit the Craft button to initiate the crafting process and wait 10 minutes for your efforts to bear fruit. Once the required time has elapsed, claim the Treat from the Table to add it to your inventory.

Also read: Grow a Garden Pet tier list

How to use

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

With the Small Treat equipped, approach a Pet on your farm. You can equip the Treat using the corresponding number key or simply access it from your inventory by pressing the Backtick key (`) on your keyboard.

Ad

After that, double-click on your Pet to apply the XP bonus to the critter. This boost will last 43,200 seconds or 12 hours, after which it must be reused to refresh the bonus XP.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Small Treats in Grow a Garden

Three Small Treat can be crafted using a Common Egg, a Dragon Fruit Seed, a Blueberry Fruit, and one million Sheckles.

Ad

What do Small Treats do in Grow a Garden?

Small Treats apply a small boost to the XP gained by the Pet it was used on for 12 hours.

How to use Small Treats in Grow a Garden

Equip a Small Treat from your inventory and double-click on the desired Pet on your farm to consume the item and apply its bonus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025