Sokora Anime Vanguards: Unit overview, how to get, and Evolution

Sokora is a free Secret unit in Anime Vanguards that could serve as a powerful addition to your team. This unit can be obtained from the Saber boss rush stage and evolved into Sokora (Angra Mainyu) to power her up. Her abilities are entirely focused on providing support effects to allied units, as she cannot actively perform attacks on the opponent. The character is based on Sakura Matou from the Fate animanga series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sokora in Anime Vanguards.

Breaking down Sokora in Anime Vanguards

How to get and Evolution

The Legacy Boss Event Store (Image via Roblox)

Sokora is an extremely rare drop from the Dark-Tainted Tyrant, Saber (Alternate) boss rush mode. The stage includes 30 enemy waves, with the boss having the ability to stun all units and reduce the damage they deal by 50%. Sokora has a 2% chance to drop upon completing this level.

Once you acquire her, she can be evolved into Sokora (Angra Mainyu) by purchasing the Tainted Ribbon from the Boss Event Legacy Shop for 200 Legacy Coins. In addition to the Ribbon, you need to score 5,000 takedowns and the following items to evolve her:

40x Green Essence

12x Yellow Essence

15x Pink Essence

12x Red Essence

1x Rainbow Essence

30,000 Gold

Unit overview

The Dark-Tainted Tyrant Saber (Alternate) boss rush (Image via Roblox)

In both her base and evolved states, Sokora cannot attack. Instead, she projects an effective area within which enemies take damage each second with the ability Evil Incarnate. The damage this effect deals is equivalent to 60% of the unit’s Damage stat, and it also ignores enemy shields. Furthermore, each enemy within the effective range increases her range by 0.5% for a maximum of 40.

She gains access to two additional abilities post-evolution. The first of these is Spreading Corruption, which reduces her SPA by 0.2% each time she deals damage to an enemy with Evil Incarnate. The buff resets if units and corrupted towers are not damaged for 10 seconds.

Her last ability is Unending Corruption, which boosts the damage she deals with Evil Incarnate by 20% for every corrupted tower. Furthermore, she gains the Active Ability All the World’s Evil, using which she can mark a tower as Corrupted and remove one life stock. The corrupted tower’s SPA is then calculated by averaging all corrupted tower’s SPA stats.

FAQs

How to get Sokora in Anime Vanguards

Sokora can be obtained from the Dark-Tainted Tyrant, Saber (Alternate) boss rush stage.

Can Sokora be evolved in Anime Vanguards?

Yes, Sokora can be evolved into Sokora (Angra Mainyu).

What is the drop rate for Sokora in Anime Vanguards?

Sokora has a 2% drop chance from the Saber (Alternate) boss rush level.

