Buffs, Crafting Items, and Potions in Sol's RNG are vital to winning the favor of Goddess Fortuna. In this probability-based experience, the more Luck you have, the faster you can Roll for the rarest Auras. Buffs catapult your chances of obtaining specific Auras, Crafting Items enhances your overall potential, while Potions offer various perks when consumed.

This article will cover all the Buffs, Crafting Items, and Potions in Sol's RNG.

Stay tuned, as this page will be updated whenever new Buffs, Crafting Items, and Potions will be featured in Sol's RNG.

Buffs in Sol's RNG

All the buffs help you roll for the best auras (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Several Buffs are available in the Roll experience, each offering a unique advantage. Certain Crafting Items also offer different Buffs when equipped. Below is a list of all the Buffs in Sol's RNG and their features:

Basic Luck Buff - +25% Luck Multiplier - Equip the Luck Glove.

Equip the Basic Blessing - +30% Luck Multiplier - Complete the obby and get the Orb.

Complete the obby and get the We're Sorry Buff - +100% Luck Multiplier - Shutdown reward.

Lucky Buff - 1x Luck Multiplier - Luck Potion.

Quick Roll Buff - -25% Roll cooldown and lasts for 30 seconds - Speed Potion.

and Exo Enhancement Buff - +100% Luck Multiplier and -25% Roll cooldown - Equip the Exo Gauntlet

and Equip the Solar Ignite Buff - +50% Luck Multiplier - Equip the Eclipse Device or Solar Device.

Equip the Lunar Shift Buff - -15% Roll Cooldown - Equip the Eclipse Device or Lunar Device.

Equip the Christmas Blessings Buff - Event Buff (Unavailable)

Tip's Blessing Buff - +120% Luck Multiplier - Type this in all chat "I bet "username" has the best luck on "

Type this in all chat " this server.

Jackpot Buff - +77% Luck and -7% Roll cooldown - Jackpot Gauntlet

Fortune I Buff - 150% Luck - Fortune Potion I

Fortune II Buff - 200% Luck - Fortune Potion II

Fortune III Buff - 250% Luck - Fortune Potion III

Haste I Buff - -30% Roll cooldown - Haste Potion I

Haste II Buff - -50% Roll cooldown - Haste Potion II

dev Luck? Buff - -9999% Luck - Dev exclusive

Universe I Buff - Obtain Starfall Auras

- Obtain Heavenly I Buff - Heavenly Potion I

Heavenly II Buff - Heavenly Potion II

Crafting Items in Sol's RNG

Crafting Items will help you boost your Luck (Image via RNG Trello)

Visit Jake's Workshop to craft the following Crafting Items:

Gear Basing - Good: 1, Rare: 1, Uncommon: 1, Common: 1

Luck Glove - Gear Basing: 1, Rare: 3, Divinus: 2, Crystallized: 1

Lunar Device - Gear Basing: 1, Rare: 1, Divinus: 1, Lunar: 1

Solar Device - Gear Basing: 1, Solar: 1, Divinus: 1, Rare: 1

Eclipse - Divinus: 1, Solar: 1, Lunar: 1

Eclipse Device - Lunar Device: 1, Solar Device: 1, Eclipse: 1

Exo Gauntlet - Gear Basing: 3, Gilded: 3, Precious: 2, Undead: 1, Exotic: 1, Magnetic: 2, Sidereum: 1

Gilded Coin - Gilded: 1

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Potions in Sol's RNG

Here are all the Potions (Image via RNG Trello)

You can find Potions on the map or craft one using the cauldron next to Stella, NPC. Here are all the Potions that can be used in the game:

Lucky Potion

Fortune Potion I

Fortune Potion II

Fortune Potion III

Haste Potion I

Haste Potion II

Heavenly Potion I - x1 Million Luck Multiplier

Heavenly Potion II - x10 Million Luck Multiplier

Universe Potion I

Speed Potion

FAQs on Sol's RNG

How rare is the Luna Aura in Sol's RNG?

You have a Roll chance of 1 in 5,000 to acquire Luna Aura.

What is a Breakthrough?

Breakthrough is a special biome-based system that helps you get hold of exclusive Auras.

Is Gilded Coin good?

You can craft this item to earn Coins (currency) in-game; hence, Gilded Coin is quite useful.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes