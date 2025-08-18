Sol's RNG Aura update guide

The Sol's RNG Aura update arrived on August 16, 2025, enhancing the experience's visual and gameplay aspects. The main highlight of the patch is the fresh Hyper: Chromatic and the reworked Astral: Zodiac Auras. Furthermore, the patch has refreshed the visual appeal and rarity of some items as well as reset purchase counts for chests and packages. This allows players more opportunities to grab their favorite items.

Here's everything you need to know about the Aura update.

Everything you need to know about the Aura update in Sol's RNG

The tweak in the purchase counts for update packages and Fisherman Chests is a lesser-known aspect of the update (Image via Roblox)

Auras

The update has incorporated the following reworks and a fresh Aura:

New Aura - Hyper: Chromatic Aura

This much-anticipated Aura features unique visual effects with chromatic color cycling and radiant sparkles.

The Aura constantly changes color. Its bottom is made of pulse particles, and it has a flame beam in the middle.

Reworks

Sovereign: This Aura has received a visual revamp.

This Aura has received a visual revamp. Player: This Aura has received updated animations and a visual revamp.

This Aura has received updated animations and a visual revamp. Astral: Zodiac: Astral: Legendarium has been renamed as Astral: Zodiac. It has received new effects and animations.

Astral: Legendarium has been renamed as Astral: Zodiac. It has received new effects and animations. Abominable: This Aura has received new effects and tweaks in its animation.

Gameplay

The update has also brought some core system tweaks to improve gameplay. Here are the changes:

The packages' purchase counts and Fisherman Chests have been reset, allowing every player a fair opportunity to claim rare gear and aura-boosting items.

Note that in some of these Auras, the developer has modified drop rates, balancing rarity and accessibility.

FAQs related to Sol's RNG

What does the Hyper Chromatic Aura do?

Once crafted, Hyper Chromatic Aura instantly boosts your collected stat by 70,000,000. This makes it not just a visually appealing commodity but an excellent item for your in-game revenue.

What is the rarity of the Hyper Chromatic Aura?

To craft Hyper Chromatic Aura, you need Chromatic, Hyper-volt, Astral, and many gems, such as Ruby, Topaz, Emerald, Sapphire, Aquamarine, and Quartz.

What is Astral: Zodiac Aura?

Astral: Zodiac Aura is a rare commodity known for its celestial theme, which features starry and zodiac-inspired effects with an 8-pointed star pattern and bell chime effects. Because of this, the entity is ideal for a mythical Legendarium collection.

