Sol's RNG Quest Board Update guide

The latest Quest Board Update in Sol's RNG has added various new features that you can try out right now. For starters, you can now unlock 11 new Auras, out of which nine are found within Biome Eggs. Meanwhile, the remaining two are obtained by using the roll mechanic. Apart from this, another important thing introduced in this update is the Quest Board.

To summarize it quickly, the new update is stacked, and you must know about every feature to be able to enjoy it. To help with that, here's a guide explaining everything about the Quest Board Update in Sol's RNG.

Everything you need to know about the Quest Board Update in Sol's RNG

The Quest Board (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can find the Quest Board next to the Leaderboard near Jake's Shop. This board will display quests that you can complete for rewards like crafting materials. Every hour, a new quest will appear on the board from which you can undertake three quests at a time. A general thing to remember is that the Quest Board can display only five quests at a time. To get new quests, players will have to complete the existing ones first.

Besides the Quest Board, the update has also added 11 new Auras for you to unlock. For your reference, we have explained how to get them below.

Windy Egg

How to get: Can be obtained from the Zephyr Egg.

Snowy Egg

How to get: Can be obtained from the Blizzardous Egg.

Rainy Egg

How to get: Can be obtained from the Downpour Egg.

Sandstorm Egg

How to get: Can be obtained from the Crypt Egg.

Starfall Egg

How to get: Can be obtained from the Meteoric Egg.

Hellfire Egg

How to get: Can be obtained from the Hellishfire Egg.

Corruption Egg

How to get: Can be obtained from the Corrupted Egg.

Null Egg

How to get: Can be obtained from the EGG? item.

Glitched Egg

How to get: Can be obtained from the {"ItemName":"Egg"} item.

Kyawthuite: Remembrance

How to get: Has a roll chance of 1 in 450,000,000.

FATAL ERROR

How to get: Has a roll chance of 1 in 40,413,000.

The Quest Board Update has also added a new craftable item at Jake's Shop called the Item Collector. You can craft it using the following Auras:

1 Bounded

1 Aether

2 Nautilus

50 Magnetic

100 Precious

The Item Collector (Image via Roblox)

With the above resources, you can craft the Item Collector and use it to attract items nearby. It is exactly like the VIP+ gamepass that automatically attracts the items. If you have the Item Collector along with the VIP+ gamepass, then there's a 30% chance to get duplicate items while collecting.

FAQs

How do I get the Starfall Egg Aura in Sol's RNG?

You can get the Starfall Egg Aura by opening the Meteoric Egg.

How do I get the Hellfire Egg Aura in Sol's RNG?

You can get the Hellfire Egg Aura by opening the Hellishfire Egg.

What does the Item Collector do in Sol's RNG?

The Item Collector is a craftable item that works as a magnet to attract nearby items, allowing you to gather them easily.

