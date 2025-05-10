Sol's RNG Quest Board Update patch notes

The latest Eon 1-4.5 Update, known as the Quest Board Update in Sol's RNG, has introduced several changes, including multiple new Auras. While most of them are obtainable through Biome Eggs, a few can be unlocked by rolling. Additionally, a new Quest Board feature is available, which you can access to undertake certain tasks and earn rewards. In short, the Eon 1-4.5 Update is stacked, and you should learn about it.

This article highlights the patch notes for the Quest Board Update in Sol's RNG.

Patch notes for Sol's RNG Quest Board Update

Enjoy the new Quest Board update (Image via Roblox)

Easter Event ended

Biweekly Update

- 11 New Auras

Event Reward: Windy Egg, Snowy Egg, Rainy Egg, Starfall Egg, Corruption Egg, Hellfire Egg, Sandstorm Egg, Null Egg, Glitched Egg

Rollable: Kyowthuite - Remembrance, Virtual - Fatal Error

1 Aura Rework

- Gargantua

Balancing

- Gear

Pole Light Core Device

Luck Buff: +300% - +500%

- Potion

Heavenly Potion (Recipe Changed)

Requirements: 10,000 - 25,000 Rolls

Potion of Bound (Recipe Changed)

New Contents

- Item Collector

The Item Collector has been added

VIP+ players will get a 30% item duplication chance when crafting this item

- Quest Board

8 types of quests have been added

Each quest comes in difficulty levels ranging from 1 to 5 stars

Quests generate every hour

You can have up to 3 active quests at the same time

- New Package

The update package is now available

This package's limit resets with every major update

An overview of Sol's RNG Quest Board update

In this Roblox title, the Quest Board update marked the ending of the Easter Event but also added multiple new features. For starters, you can get 11 new Auras, of which nine are obtainable through their respective Biome Eggs. The remaining two, Kyowthuite - Remembrance and Virtual - Fatal Error, can be obtained by rolling.

Find the Quest Board next to the leaderboard (Image via Roblox)

Apart from this, resources like Gear and Potions have a change in recipe. You can check them out by accessing Jake's Shop in the game. The most important feature added in this update is the Quest Board, which is located next to the Leaderboard. On this board, a new quest appears every hour — you can complete them to earn unique rewards.

A general thing to note is that the Quest Board can only have five quests at a time — out of this, you can undertake three quests at the same time. To get new quests, you must complete the existing ones.

FAQs

How do I get the Sandstorm Egg aura in Sol's RNG?

You can get the Sandstorm Egg aura from the Crypt Egg that appears when a Sandstorm occurs.

How do I get the Hellfire Egg aura in Sol's RNG?

You can get the Hellfire Egg from the Hellishfire Egg, found in the Hell Biome.

Where is the Quest Board in Sol's RNG?

You can find the Quest Board next to the Leaderboard, near Jake's Shop.

