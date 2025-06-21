Sol's RNG The Limbo Update guide

The latest Sol's RNG update brought Limbo, a new explorable location in World 1. It stands apart from other zones as it is unaffected by most potions and provides exclusive auras to players. However, accessing this special zone is cumbersome. You'll need to complete several challenges, including puzzles and obbys, and wait for particular biomes.

This guide provides a detailed explanation on how you can enter Limbo in Sol's RNG.

A complete guide for entering Limbo in Roblox Sol's RNG

Find NPC Stella and take her first quest

To get into Limbo in Roblox Sol's RNG, you'll need to complete a couple of quests provided by NPC Stella. The first involves finding a star, whereas the second has more demands and gives the player the Glass Candle Recipe.

If you haven't unlocked the portal that teleports you directly to Stella's Sanctuary, follow these instructions to find the NPC:

Take the bridge next to Jake's Workshop and then cross the plank.

Keep heading straight and climb the platforms that lead you up the mountain.

You'll know you're heading the right way when you climb a couple of ladders and find a narrow passageway.

At the end of the passageway, there's a hole that leads you down to The Cave.

Enter the cave and head left till you find a waterfall with corresponding obby-like platforms.

Complete the waterfall obby to get to Stella's Sanctuary.

Navigation in the dim cave will be difficult. Thus, once you're inside, take a torch or equip an aura that shines brightly to get a light source.

Get Stella's Star

Stella's Star appears in a specific weather (Image via Fandom/Sol's RNG)

Stella's first quest involves getting a star. Completing it will give you access to the cave portal that teleports you to her hut and lets you move on to the second quest. However, Stella's Star is a rare item that appears during the Starfall weather, which has a 1 in 7500 chance of occurring in a game's server.

To make matters more challenging, Stella's Star spawns randomly in The Cave. You'll have 10 minutes to acquire the item before the weather changes. Once you find the star, you can collect it by pressing "E" on the keyboard.

Complete Stella's second quest and craft the Glass Candle

Stella has a cauldron next to her (Image via Roblox)

Stella's second quest, Restoration of an Ancient Scroll, rewards you with the recipe for Glass Candle. It is vital for entering the Limbo location in Sol's RNG.

The requirements of the Restoration of an Ancient Scroll quest are as follows:

Roll 30 Ink

Roll 30 Ash

Roll 13 Ink - LEAK

Roll 1 Undefined

Once the quest is completed, the Glass Candle Recipe will be added to your inventory. Press the "Use" button to add it to Stella's cauldron and then utilize the latter to craft the Glass Candle.

Access the hidden door

The hidden door lets you access the Limbo (Image via Roblox)

The hidden door is one of the most memorable finds in Sol's RNG. To find it, follow the pixie dust, locate a glowing piece of moss, and turn right to find a hidden obby leading upwards. Get to the end of the obby to witness a wall with three glowing eyes.

You can access the secret door by using the Glass Candle and getting the True Vision perk. Once inside, you'll find four candles, and all need to be lit to access Limbo in Sol's RNG.

Light the four candles

The Grail of Resonance (Image via Roblox)

Here's how you can light all four candles to get into Limbo in Roblox Sol's RNG:

Begin your journey from Stella's Sanctuary and follow the pixie dust. You'll notice a torch burning in the middle of the cave. Equip the torch and light the first candle by equipping the Undefined or Nihility aura.

by equipping the Undefined or Nihility aura. To light the second candle , you need to wait for the Null weather. Next, head to the Grail of Resonance. Put the NULL item into the grail by pressing the Interact button.

, you need to wait for the Null weather. Next, head to the Grail of Resonance. Put the NULL item into the grail by pressing the Interact button. The third candle has a small chance of lighting up during the Null weather. It is one of the most annoying ones, given that players have to rely on their RNG luck.

has a small chance of lighting up during the Null weather. It is one of the most annoying ones, given that players have to rely on their RNG luck. The fourth candle can be lit by completing a puzzle in The Cave. It involves activating symbols by using True Vision. This is the most difficult part because there are more than eight different locations in the cave, and the symbols could appear anywhere.

Also check: Basketball Zero: Chrollo Style and Chaos Zone guide

FAQs on Roblox Sol's RNG

How do I get Stella's Star?

Stella's Star can be obtained as a drop during the Starfall weather.

Is it possible to skip Stella's first quest?

No, you cannot skip the first quest. If you try to take Stella's second quest without completing the first, she replies, "You haven't completed my quest yet."

Where is the Glass Candle Recipe reward for the Restoration of an Ancient Scroll quest?

You'll find the Glass Candle Recipe in your Inventory once you complete Stella's second quest.

How do I get NULL for lighting the second Candle?

You can get NULL as a random drop in the Null biome/weather.

