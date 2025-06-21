Basketball Zero: Chrollo Style and Chaos Zone guide

The Chrollo Style and Chaos Zone are fresh additions to the Basketball Zero meta. While the Style gives you incredible shooting skills, its personalized Zone takes it up a notch by boosting the shot speed and offering even more buffs. Many players are keen to get their hands on the new powers because of their effectiveness.

This guide features an in-depth analysis of the Chrollo Style and Chaos Zone in Basketball Zero.

How to get Chrollo Style and Chaos Zone in Roblox Basketball Zero

The Normal Odds of Chrollo Style and Chaos Zone (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Chrollo Style and Chaos Zone from their respective gachas in Basketball Zero. Both are a part of the newly arrived Current rarity tier, which also includes the Tatlis Style and the Paint Zone.

With Normal Spins, you get a 0.25% chance of pulling a Style or Zone from the Current tier. The odds increase to 1% when using Lucky Spins in this Roblox game. To further increase your chances, activate the preference system by clicking the names of the desired Style and Zone in the gacha menu.

Chrollo Style skillset in Basketball Zero

A still from the Chrollo Awakening cutscene (Image via YouTube/Chrollomedias)

Due to its provided shooting skills, the Chrollo Style is perfect for those who prefer to play as a Small Forward. It has strong base skills, which include a V ability that triggers a shot from anywhere in the court.

Here is the complete skillset of the Chrollo Style in Basketball Zero:

Creator's Dribble (C key) : This is a dribbling ability that can be used twice. Your character performs a quick dribble past your opponent, leaving a black-and-white trail. When this ability is triggered near the hoop, it automatically performs a floater layup dunk.

: This is a dribbling ability that can be used twice. Your character performs a quick dribble past your opponent, leaving a black-and-white trail. When this ability is triggered near the hoop, it automatically performs a floater layup dunk. Green (V key) : This is a shooting ability that can be used anywhere on the court. It has three variations based on the distance from the hoop:

: This is a shooting ability that can be used anywhere on the court. It has three variations based on the distance from the hoop: Variation 1: If your character is in the range of performing a 3-pointer or 2-pointer, using the ability causes them to dribble the ball between their legs and perform a spin fadeaway that breaks the ankles of the opponents. Then, they will shoot the ball for a guaranteed dunk.

Variation 2: If your character is in the half court, this ability triggers a jump shot that has an 80% chance of being successful.

Variation 3: If your character is anywhere behind the half-court, using this ability will provide you with a 75% chance of scoring a goal.

Pass (V key) [off-ball]: This ability can be activated twice before a long cooldown. It forces your teammates to pass the ball to your character. Although the pass will be extremely quick, it can be intercepted by opponents.

Chrollo's Awakening offers the user both an offensive and defensive move.

Awakening cutscene : The cutscene features your character boss-walking on the court and then unleashing their hidden powers, which is said to be their demon form.

: The cutscene features your character boss-walking on the court and then unleashing their hidden powers, which is said to be their demon form. Chaos (B key) : This cutscene ability kicks off with your character detaching their arms like LEGO pieces and then declaring, "I dedicate this requiem to you." Afterward, they unleash their demon form, which gives multiple interesting powers, including increased shooting range and dribbling that causes the opponents to fall. The Chaos Mode lasts 40 seconds and is marked by an on-screen message: Monster Run/Dunk and Dribble Action Activated.

: This cutscene ability kicks off with your character detaching their arms like LEGO pieces and then declaring, "I dedicate this requiem to you." Afterward, they unleash their demon form, which gives multiple interesting powers, including increased shooting range and dribbling that causes the opponents to fall. The Chaos Mode lasts 40 seconds and is marked by an on-screen message: Monster Run/Dunk and Dribble Action Activated. Not My Reality (C key) [shot-specific]: This cutscene ability can only be used when the opponent shoots the ball. It features the ball stopping in midair, only to be pulled by your character while they state, "Your goal is not a part of my reality."

Both Awakening abilities can shift the momentum to your side. While the Chaos mode provides powerful dribbles and shots, the Not My Reality can be triggered during defensive plays to maintain the lead.

All perks provided by the Chaos Zone in Basketball Zero

The Chaos Zone (Image via Roblox)

The Chrollo Style truly shines when it is paired with the Chaos Zone in Basketball Zero. Its provided perks are mentioned below:

The user gets increased speed with the ball.

The user has increased shooting speed.

The user receives 10% less cooldown on all abilities.

Given that recently introduced powers are time-limited, you need to swiftly get them before they are removed from the gacha.

FAQs on Basketball Zero

What is the rarity of the Chrollo Style and Chaos Zone?

The two new additions to the game belong to the special Current rarity.

How long does the Chaos Mode last in the Chrollo Style?

The Chaos Mode lasts 40 seconds, during which you get increased dunking distance and special monster dribbles.

What distinguishes the Chrollo Style from the Tatlis Style?

Both Styles are highly effective and cater to certain playstyles. Chrollo specializes in shooting, whereas Tatlis gives stun and trap abilities.

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

